Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6 recap and ending explained
By Cody Schultz
Last week’s Only Murders in the Building left off with a major cliffhanger as gunshots rang out at the Only Murders movie photoshoot as someone yelled that someone had been shot.
Following the cliffhanger, we were eager to find out what would happen next and we indeed get to see the immediate fallout of the shooting in Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6… we just wish the follow-up episode wasn’t framed in the manner it was.
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6.
I’m not going to lie, I wasn’t the biggest fan of this episode due largely to the manner in which the episode unfolds as the episode is told through a found footage meets mockumentary hybrid that tells the story through camera shots. Some are sure to really enjoy the episode, but to me, the episode formatting was distracting and took away from what was an otherwise great episode of the show.
In picking up where the previous episode left off, we learned that Glen Stubbins had been shot as was Zach Galifianakis. Both are still alive, but it quickly becomes clear that the real target was Oliver. After the shooting, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver race back to the apartment and, Oliver being Oliver, reveals that when he was lying there all he could think about was Loretta. His moment of reflection is cut short though when Detective Williams arrives.
After telling the group that both Glen and Zach are alive, the group tries to tell her about Tawny’s footprint matching the footprint in the Dudenoff apartment, but she’s not exactly impressed. She does come with news though and lets the group know that Dudenoff is back in the city and has been cashing social security checks at a local bodega. As she prepares to leave, she makes it clear the group needs to be careful as someone is after them, drops the bombshell that Jan is also back in the city, and then leaves Charles with a parting gift: Sazz’s remains.
Who is Dudenoff?
Following a quick trip back to the scene of the crime, Mabel is tipped off by the writer of the Only Murders movie to look into the Brothers sisters’ first film.
Mabel, Charles, and Oliver follow the lead and track down a copy of the film which is when they discover that the Brothers sisters have a history with Vince Fish. They head over to ask Vince about his history with the Brothers sisters, which is when he and Rudy Thurber revealed that Dudenoff was actually a film professor and they all took classes with him which is how he came to star in the Brothers sisters’ film.
Vince tells the group that the Brothers sisters were Dudenoff’s favorites and that they would do literally anything for him. Later, Charles tells them both that Dudenoff is back in town, but they’re absolutely shocked and say there is no way he could be in town as he would have surely called them if he was really back.
Oliver tells Loretta how he really feels
Shaken from his near-death experience, Oliver calls Loretta and tells her about how when he was in LA, he choked and didn’t ask her to marry him despite his intention. He pours his heart out, but Loretta just responds with a “Ugh,” which leaves Oliver stunned. What we the audience learn is that when he called her, Loretta was filming a sequence of her show and was in a full body wrap, unable to speak.
Oliver’s wallowing is short-lived when Howard’s cadaver dog bumps over Sazz’s remains, which is when the group discovers that the remains contain two left shoulder plates suggesting that Sazz wasn’t the only body in the incinerator and that there was indeed another murder in the building.
Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6 ending explained
Fresh off their discovery that there had been another murder, Charles recalls that Sazz had told Jan there was another murder in the building and this mystery body must be the murder she was referring to. The group’s theory is that Dudenoff killed someone, put their body in the incinerator and that when the group started podcasting he had to go into hiding. Their fear is he’s now targeting them because he can’t have them snooping around and that could be how the Brothers sisters got mixed up in things.
Mabel texts the serial number on the second plate to Detective Williams in hopes that she can track down the identity of the plate's owner.
The group then decides to head out to put pressure on the Brothers sisters in hopes of getting them to crack under the pressure and reveal their guilt. Their plan works as the Brothers sisters admit to being in Dudenoff’s place the night of the murder and they confess they’d do anything for him, including to kill for him.
As they interrogate the sisters, Mabel gets a text from Detective Williams informing her the second plate belonged to Dudenoff which is when the group realizes Dudenoff is the second victim. Shocked by the news, the sisters tell the group that they only accepted the Only Murders movie gig because it would give them a chance to be close to Dudenoff and that they hadn’t spoken to him directly in years.
Charles tries to prove they’re just acting and cracks open the riffle case he saw them lugging around only to discover that it was an oversized camera case… for cameras the sisters had installed in the group’s apartments as part of the contracts they signed with the studio.
As Charles, Mabel, Oliver, Howard, and the Brothers sisters take down the various hidden cameras, Charles stumbles upon a camera he believes to be from the sisters. However, we discover that someone else has been watching the group this whole time as a mystery texter sends Oliver, Charles, and Mabel videos of them in their apartment followed by a message telling them, “I’m Watching You.”
Shaken, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel decides they need to leave the Arconia and away they go.
Who is watching the group? Why did someone kill Dudenoff and who has been checking the checks under his name? We’re going to have to wait for episode 7 to see what secrets are unveiled next!
Don’t miss new episodes ofOnly Murders in the Building Tuesdays streaming on Hulu!