Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5 recap and ending explained
By Cody Schultz
When we last left off in episode 4 of Only Murders in the Building season 4, Bev Melon from Paramount surprised the Only Murder team in Sazz’s trampoline shed and threatened them at gunpoint. It was a shocking moment that left us on the edge of our seats. Thankfully, the show’s fifth episode wastes no time in picking up where we left off.
Warning spoilers ahead for Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5.
After a quick and somewhat random opening sequence involving the Only Murders movie director, we return to Sazz’s trampoline shed where Bev has Charles, Mabel, and Oliver held at gunpoint… that is until she turns on the lights and sees the group.
Bev explains that she’s been on the edge lately and apologizes for pointing the gun at them, assuring them it isn’t loaded only to find out it was indeed loaded as she fires off a few shots into the roof. She tells the group how she found the gun in the shed and proceeds to tell the group that while she did not kill Sazz, she does believe someone working on the movie did.
Turns out that Sazz called and left Bev a voicemail in which she asked to meet and told her there was a big problem with the movie. The call came in just minutes before Sazz’s death so Bev never got the chance to find out more which is why she’s come to the Sazz’s land: to get answers and make sure the movie is not shut down. She strikes up a bit of a one-sided deal telling Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to find the killer and she’ll make sure to save the movie!
Following their new lead
The Only Murder team heads back to the apartment and meets up with Detective Williams to tell her about their latest developments in the case and give her the gun from Sazz’s trampoline shed to look into. Charles tells her about Sazz’s voicemail and their lead about the killer being linked to the movie.
She’s not exactly impressed adn tells them to clean up their murder boards before departing, but not before sending Oliver into a spiral after telling him all about how the mystery man in Loretta’s photos was Jack Jonk, a former Olympic swimmer with quite a notorious history of sleeping with his costars.
With a new lead, the Only Murders team begins looking into the production team in hopes of figuring out who on the movie crew could have wanted to shut down the movie and kill Sazz. Mabel and Charles begin gathering intel as Charles hilariously fakes being on a phone call in order to take photos of their potential suspects, which is when they hone in on the film’s writer, Marshall.
Charles, Oliver, and Mabel head upstairs with Marshall to interview him, but before they head out Bev pulls Mabel aside for a quick chat. Bev tells Mabel the studio is looking for a new podcast for their next movie and asks Mabel to share some pitches about the projects she’s working on. Mabel poorly attempts to come up with some pitches, but to her surprise, Bev is impressed and says she’s going to set up a meeting for Mabel with the studio’s podcast guy.
Marshall throws a hitch in Charles’ theory
When the team finally comes together to speak with Marshall, he’s more than cool as a cucumber, he’s actually fanboying over being interviewed by the Only Murders team. He quickly gives them an alibi for the night of Sazz’s murder, and the team then shows him their murder board.
After reviewing the board, Marshall points out to Charles that there is no way the murder and disposal of Sazz’s body could have taken place in 12 minutes as the murder board timeline suggests. Marshall suggests that someone would have to be insanely fit to pull it off, and Oliver – feeling like he needs to prove his masculinity as he spirals over the idea of Loretta being “jonked” by her beefy costar – volunteers to test the theory.
Oliver attempts to prove Charles's timeline could work but fails to do so with his test course taking over 30 minutes to complete. Charles admits that his timeline must be wrong.
Only Murders season 4 episode 5 ending explained
As Charles reels from the fact that his timeline of Sazz’s murder must have been off, Mabel makes a break in the case while reviewing the photos Charles took earlier in the day. It turns out that a shoeprint left behind on one of the tacky mats laid out at the photoshoot for the movie matches the footprint from the Dudenoff apartment, all but confirming that the killer must have been in the production offices and is probably going to be at the photoshoot the trio was invited to.
Charles, Oliver, and Mabel head to the photoshoot where Mabel enlists Eva Longoria’s help in making sure her tacky mats are put down on the set of the photoshoot in order to help them find the matching footprint. While Mabel is enlisting Eva’s help, Charles bumps into Eugene Levy in the makeup chair and the pair have an awkward back-and-forth as they each keep trying to avoid bumping into each other, which is when Charles releases it must have been two killers working together.
After telling Mabel about his theory that two killers must have worked together which proves his timeline is correct, she notices a footprint on the tacky paper that matches the footprint in Dudenoff’s apartment. So who does the footprint belong to? In a shocking turn of events, the footprint matches the boots worn by Tawny Brother, aka one of the directors of the film which is when Mabel realizes that perhaps it was Tawny and her sister Trina that killed Sazz.
Before she can approach Tawny, she disappears from sight and things quickly take a turn as we hear a gunshot and someone say “Oh my god they’ve been shot,” as the episode comes to a close.
Just who was shot? Well, it looks like we’re going to wait for the sixth episode of Only Murders in the Building to find out who was shot!
