Surprise, the Oscars start early this year (Here's what time to tune in!)
Be sure to set your alarms for 7 p.m. ET so you don't miss a minute of the awards ceremony!
Another year means another Oscars ceremony is upon us! And this time around, you'll want to be careful so you don't miss the awards show. That's because the event is airing an hour early this year, compared to the time slot we've gotten used to for past ceremonies. So what time do you need to tune in?
Oscars 2024 will begin at 7 p.m. ET tonight, March 10, 2024, on ABC. The plan is for the show to run for around three and a half hours, putting us at an end time of 10:30 p.m. ET. Though it could go a few minutes longer depending on how smooth things run. Side note: don't miss a new episode of Abbott Elementary airing right after!
In previous years, the Academy Awards have started at 8 p.m. ET, going until 11:30 p.m. ET. An exact reason for this change hasn't been given, though it's not because of Daylight Savings Time. It could be due to the fact that in the final hour of the show, viewership numbers usually go down.
This definitely makes sense as it's a Sunday night, and many of us in the U.S. have work the next day. 11:30 p.m. is a late time to wrap things up and go to bed. So perhaps this is a way for the Oscars and ABC to try and keep eyes on the show the whole time, and possibly increase their viewership since it starts earlier.
How to tune in to the 2024 Academy Awards
Watch live on ABC
As mentioned above, the only way to watch the Oscars 2024 awards ceremony is through ABC, as the network is the broadcast home for the show. ABC is available through cable providers, FuboTV, DIRECTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV. There's a lot of options to choose from, so we provided a list of them all below:
Platform
Prices and Packages
Pro: $74.99/month
Entertainment: $69.99/month
$72.99/month
Live TV Only: $75.99/month
Orange: $40/month (does not include ABC)
Stream on Hulu the next day
Not all of us will be able to watch the event live. And let's face it. You might also want the option to skip through certain parts of it. It is more than three hours after all! Whatever the case may be, thankfully the show will be streaming on Hulu the next day, Monday, March 11, 2024.
Just be aware though that if you have a Hulu + Live TV subscritpion, the streamer is already included in your package. The options below are if you don't have access to ABC or Hulu, and want to purchase the streaming service:
Plan
Price
Hulu (with ads)
$7.99/month
Hulu (no ads)
17.99/month
Oscars 2024 will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, which is his fourth year doing so. There will be a number of presenters including Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Zendaya, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Ramy Youssef, and more. You can also expect to see the following performances:
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” – Performed by Becky G
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” – Performed by Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” – Performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” – Performed by Jon Batiste
The Oscars 2024 awards ceremony airs tonight, March 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. Stream on Hulu the next day. For a full list of nominees, head over to the Academy Awards website.