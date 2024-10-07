Outer Banks isn’t the only new show streaming this week! Here’s what to watch (Oct. 7-11)
By Sandy C.
Pogues, gather! Outer Banks season 4 part 1 arrives this week. Not into the teen drama? You’re missing out, but it’s all good! Plenty of other shows are streaming over the week of Oct. 7-11.
Not sure what to watch? You’ve come to the right place! If new episodes of Outer Banks isn’t what you are excited for, how about a thriller? Of, perhaps, you just want to know if Dancing with the Stars will be back this Tuesday after skipping last week. Either way, we’re here to help!
Outer Banks season 4 part 1
The highly anticipated fourth season of Outer Banks is finally going to stream on Netflix beginning this Thursday, Oct. 10. This season has been split into two parts, the first is set to feature five episodes, all available Oct. 10, and the final five episodes of season 4 will be available next month on Nov. 7. How do you feel about this release schedule? I don’t know about you, but I’m sure part 1 will leave us with a huge cliffhanger.
Teacup
Peacock’s Teacup is an upcoming thriller series from James Wan, who we trust with our horror needs. It stars Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Chaske Spencer, among others. The story follows a small town in rural Geogia where a group of people must work together to survive a sinister threat that is out to hunt them. The frist two episodes of Teacup stream Oct. 10 only Peacock, followed by two weekly episodes on Oct. 17, Oct. 24, and Oct. 31.
Disclaimer
Our final recommendation of the week is Disclaimer on Apple TV+ starting Oct. 11. The streamer has had a tremendous year, but they are not finished yet! Disclaimer is a thriller that follows Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) as her life crumbles apart after a book about her past is published, ruining her once stellar reputation. The first two episodes drop on Oct. 11, followed by one each week. Disclaimer also stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and others.
- Citadel: Diana premieres Oct. 10 on Prime Video
- Teacup premiers Oct. 10 on Peacock
- Outer Banks season 4 part 1 premieres Oct. 10 on Netflix
- Sweatpea premieres Oct. 10 on Starz
- Disclaimer premieres on Oct. 11 on Apple TV+
Additionally, don't miss new episodes of American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Grotesquerie on Oct. 9. The dancing competition series Dancing with the Stars is also back tonight, Oct. 8 and tomorrow Oct. 9. What will you be watching?