PD True on Paramount+: Is the docuseries worth watching?
By Sandy C.
PD True is streaming on Paramount+ and it is not a true crime series you want to let slip under your radar! Here’s everything to know about the documentary series.
These days, there’s no shortage of true crime series and documentaries. Needless to say, it is one of the most popular genres (and my personal favorite), but as much as I enjoy discovering new docuseries to watch, they aren’t all worth the hype. At the same time, there’s always that one show that manages to slip under the radar since there are so many! Is PD True on Paramount+ one you need to be watching?
Paramount+’s PD True is described as a “gripping series” that follows some of the biggest and most thrilling cases from the point of view of law enforcement, taking audiences along for the ride. That’s what sets this documentary apart, the fact that we get to see the case from a different perspective. And it will give you an adrenaline rush for sure! PD True is told via testimonies, interviews, and police camera footage, including nerve-before-seen shots.
A total of 10 episodes are featured in the first season of PD True, and all are now available to stream, dropping on Paramount+ earlier this week on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Seven cases are documented in the first season, with three cases told over two episodes. Here are the episode titles, see how many cases you can recognize just from this information:
- Episode 1 “Heroes of the Pulse Nightclub Massacre Part 1”
- Episode 2 “Heroes of the Pulse Nightclub Massacre Part 2”
- Episode 3 “Death of a Swimsuit Model”
- Episode 4 “The Killer Looked Like Daddy Part 1”
- Episode 5 “The Killer Looked Like Daddy Part 2”
- Episode 6 “Officer Dawn: The Killing of a Rookie Cop”
- Episode 7 “Only Murder in the Building”
- Episode 8 “Hunting the NY Subway Shooter Part 1”
- Episode 9 “Hunting the NY Subway Shooter Part 2”
- Episode 10 “The Bling Ring of South Florida"
I definitely recommend watching PD True, especially since multiple cases are covered. Thanks to the episode titles, you are able to select which one you want to watch, if you would rather check one out instead of committing to all 10 episodes. Even though I knew about these cases and followed most, I found myself learning new facts and details about each. Particularly, I found episode 3 “Death of a Swimsuit Model” and episode 7 “Only Murder in the Building” super informative.
All 10 episodes of PD True are streaming on Paramount+.