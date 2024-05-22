Surprise! Peacock finally sets a Bel-Air season 3 release date (All we know about the highly-anticipated season)
It's been more than a year now since there's been new episodes of Bel-Air! I certainly miss the dramatic show. The season 2 finale was released April 23, 2023 on Peacock. So it's definitely been a while. When the writers and actors strikes happened, that delayed many productions. And it seems like our favorite show was one of them.
And while other streamers were announcing the return dates of their projects, Peacock remained quiet about Bel-Air for the longest time. All we could was wait. Well, now the wait is finally over! The streaming service has finally set a release date, and we have some first-look images to get us excited for this summer-filled season as well. Ready to learn more? Read on below for all the details about Bel-Air season 3!
Bel-Air season 3 release date
Get ready! The third season is set in the summer, so it's only fitting that we're getting a summer premiere as well! Bel-Air season 3 premieres Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 with the first three episodes on Peacock. The streamer hasn't shared how many episodes this installment will have, though it's likely it will be 10 just like the first two seasons. So far, we know there's at least 8 episodes based on the episode titles provided. We shared them below:
Episode titles
- Episode 1, "Baby, I'm Back"
- Episode 2
- Episode 3
- Episode 4, "Out All Night"
- Episode 5, "Getting Personal"
- Episode 6
- Episode 7, "Black Lotus"
- Episode 8, "Gimme A Break"
Usually, Peacock releases new episodes of its shows at 5 a.m. ET. That would be a 2 a.m. release time for those of you on the west coast, and 4 a.m. CT in the Midwest. That's pretty early and I'll be honest I doubt I'll be up that late (or that early depending on how you look at it!) to tune in. Season 3 will just have to wait until later in the day for me.
How to watch on Peacock
- Visit the Peacock sign up page
- Choose Premium ($5.99/month with ads) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month no ads)
- Create an account by entering a username and a password
- Enter your chosen payment method
- Login to start watching Bel-Air!
What is the new season about?
Get ready to see all the fun summer can bring! That means pools, beach parties, bonfires, fireworks, and Juneteenth celebrations, according to showrunner Carla Banks Wadles in a press release! We're going to see Will enjoying his home in the summer and the time off from school and allow himself to "dream bigger," per the synopsis. He's going to be able to do that with his cousin Carlton, who is ready to leave his "life of addiction behind."
Being together is great, but it might also make them butt heads. Wadles also teases that the them of the season is "how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself? How does a family rebuild broken trust?" This series never has a shortage of drama, so it seems like we're going to get that in Bel-Air season 3 as well. We shared the full description below, where you can find out what the rest of the characters are up to as well:
"In season 3, school’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work?
Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea? Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home. "
Who are the cast members in the third season?
Of course we've got the return of the whole Banks family! It wouldn't be the show without them. That includes Will, his uncle Phillip, Vivian, Geoffrey, and more. Here is the full cast list for season 3:
- Jabari Banks as Will
- Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks
- Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks
- Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks
- Coco Jones as Hilary Banks
- Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks
- Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey
- Jordan L. Jones as Jazz
- Simone Joy Jones as Lisa
So far it doesn't seem like there's any new characters coming on board. Though they could be announced at a later date. But from what we know so far, all the main characters we've been seeing for the past two seasons are returning. It will be very interesting to see where everyone's stories go! We've sprinkled in some of the new photos throughout this post, and here's the rest for you to feast your eyes on.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you news and updates about Bel-Air season 3, premiering Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 on Peacock!