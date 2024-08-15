Pogues are in business starting fall 2024 when Outer Banks season 4 arrives (Watch the hilarious commercial!)
We all know just how resourceful and tight-knit our favorite Pogues are. With the search of the Royal Merchant gold now done, finished, and behind them and John B and Sarah still grappling with the loss of their fathers, it looks like the group is ready to start anew. And not just with Blackbeard's gold being introduced to the story. The Pogues have opened up their own business!
The new Kildare Country Surf Shop commercial is hilarious, and such a great way to tease Outer Banks season 4 - officially coming in fall 2024 to Netflix! I do hope that this also means some new merch is coming our way. Take my money, Netflix. It's already all yours. Based on the commercial and what we know about our lovely Pogues, you can definitely expect gold-star customer service when you walk in. Unless you're a Kook. Maybe. Check out the video below!
Per Netflix's Tudum, the commercial was actually written and directed by Jonathan Daviss, aka Pope. The actor is definitely multi-talented and knew how to balance information with humor. And each of the characters' personalities is definitely highlighted successfully. It's such a treat to watch! Of course other than Daviss as Pope we also see Chase Stokes as John B., Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Rudy Pankow as JJ, and Carlacia Grant as Cleo.
The surf shop is your one stop shop for any water-related needs. Kie is on hand to create a customized surfboard based on your aura, while JJ can help you out with a surf and scuba tour. Plus, make sure you don't get on Cleo's bad side. She'll cut you. The Pogues definitely will be busy when we see them again this fall as they have their hands full with their business. Though is it going to take a backseat as the mystery and search for Blackbeard's gold takes up their attention? We're going to find out soon enough! If there's one thing that describes these guys, it's determined. And they're pros at being on the hunt for treasure.
Other than the main cast members, we can expect to see the return of Austin North as Topper, Drew Starkey as Rafe, and Fiona Palomo as Sofia who was introduced as Rafe's love interest in Outer Banks season 3. There's also a number of new cast members and characters that sound like they're either going to be a help, or a hindrance, to the group of friends. I mean after all, the Pogues do unfortunately know how to attract enemies. But together, they can conquer it all!
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Outer Banks season 4, coming to Netflix in fall 2024!