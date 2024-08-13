Poker Face season 2 updates: When is the second season coming out?
By Sandy C.
Peacock’s Poker Face was quickly renewed for a second season, but it has been over a year since the first season ended, what’s taking so long? Is Poker Face season 2 still happening? Here’s what we know!
Poker Face is a crime comedy-drama that follows Charlie Cale (portrayed by Natasha Johnson) a woman working in a casino in Las Vegas. Charlie has the ability to know when someone isn’t being honest, which gets her into trouble with some important, and very bad, people. She is now on the run, but solving murders and crimes along the way. The series has been nominated for multiple awards and is critically acclaimed.
Let’s start with the good news. Yes, Poker Face season 2 is definitely happening. A second season was ordered before the season 1 finale dropped on Peacock. And, after some delays, filming finally kicked off earlier this summer. Deadline broke the news in July that Rian Johnson and his crew were back at work. The source also shared a fun bit of news in the fact that Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne is directing an episode in the upcoming second season. We’re not sure how many episodes (if multiple), but Johnson teased that Lyonne directs season 2 episode 2.
The sorta bad news is that we’re not sure when it will premiere, but I doubt it’s going to be this year. Why? If filming has only been happening for a few weeks, it’s going to take several months to complete. There’s filming, editing, reshoots, you name it! After all, you can’t rush great work. If we’re lucky, season 2 will premiere at the very end of 2024, but my best guess is that we won’t see new episodes until early 2025. We’ll keep you posted!
The first season of Poker Face features 10 episodes. At the time of this writing, we’re not sure how many episodes season 2 will drop, but we expect about the same. As soon as we learn more details, we’ll update this post!
Natasha Lyonne is the only main actor in the series as Poker Face is known for its many guest appearances and cameos. In the first season, we saw Roon Perlman, Dascha Polanco, Noah Segan, Megan Suri, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and others take on fun roles. The cast for the upcoming second season has not yet been announced, but we can’t wait to learn more about it!