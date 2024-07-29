Here's what Peacock is offering on streaming in August 2024
Not going to lie. I love Peacock. But last month in July the streamer didn't have the best offerings. It was slim pickings for sure. Thankfully, the platform has lots of great releases for us to look forward to this month! Here's what Peacock is offering on streaming in August 2024.
- Mr. Throwback - premieres Thursday, Aug. 8
- Bel-Air season 3 - premieres Thursday, Aug. 15
- Love Island USA season 6 reunion - premieres Monday, Aug. 19
- Homicide: Life on the Street - available to stream on Monday, Aug. 19
- The Killer -- (film) premieres Friday, Aug. 23
We shared the full list above, though keep reading as we highlighted some of our faves and the ones you definitely need to check out.
Bel-Air season 3
Premieres Thursday, Aug. 15
Bel-Air season 3 takes place in the summer, so it's only fitting that Peacock decided to drop the new season in the summer. It's going to be very easy and fun to relate to the vibes happening in the onscreen story too. The third season premieres Aug. 15, 2024 with the first three episodes. Peacock has not shared how many total episodes there are yet.
Even though school is out, that doesn't mean a lot isn't going on for the Banks family, including Will. Find out what they're all going to be up to below:
"In season 3, school’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work?Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea? Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home. "
The drama stars Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.
Love Island USA season 6 reunion
Premieres Monday, Aug. 19
Also at the top of our list, we have the highly anticipated Love Island USA season 6 reunion, set to stream on Peacock on Monday, Aug. 19. The sixth season of Love Island USA has by far become the most popular and most-watched season thanks to the drama and iconic cast, mainly the PPG queens Leah, Serena, and JaNa. Needless to say, fans can't wait to see which couples are still together. Not to mention, a lot of rumors and hot tea have surfaced since the finale that we can't wait to learn all about during the reunion.
Homicide: Life on the Street
Premieres Monday, Aug. 19
Last, but certainly not least, we're looking forward to Homicide: Life on the Street's big streaming debut! This is not a new series debut or a new season of a returning favorite, but it is a beloved series among fans of the police action-drama genre. Homicide: Life on the Street is one of the most critically acclaimed dramas and this is the first time it is coming to streaming -- and it's about time! On Monday, Aug. 19, all 122 episodes of the 1993 series will be available to stream on Peacock, as well as the series-wrapping movie titled Homicide: The Movie from 2000.