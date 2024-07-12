Presumed Innocent episode 6 adds new twists and revelations to the case, but is this a good thing?
By Sandy C.
Presumed Innocent episode 6 sees the intense trial continue as new details about Carolyn’s murder surface. And, once again, the series leaves audiences with a cliffhanger that could change everything. But with only two episodes left, shouldn't we be getting more answers than questions?
Spoiler alert! Before you read on, please note that there are spoilers ahead if you are not caught up on the legal drama on Apple TV+. Go stream any episodes you have missed before reading ahead.
One thing Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent excels in is maintaining the mystery. Just when we think we are getting closer to solving the case, the plot takes a drastic turn. Usually, this is clever writing, but I’m worried we will still be clueless by the time we reach the season finale. Or is it just me? Tell me! I won’t be offended. I have gone back and forth on who I think is behind this, but I still can’t say for certain. What are your theories? Maybe I am just very impatient and want to know the truth. But don't get me wrong, I'm still very much enjoying the series.
Viewers spend most of their time in court during episode 6, titled “The Elements,” as new players are brought up to testify. Their testimonies reveal the toxic affair between Rusty and Carolyn. But don’t feel too bad for Rusty, because Raymond is proving to be one heck of an attorney.
When Kumagai is brought up to testify, he describes the crime scene and doesn’t leave any disturbing details out. This is what Molto was hoping would happen, to shock the jury. It's truly disgusting because Kumagai appears to be enjoying this. He's not a fan of Rusty, but this is still someone's life so it's not a good look for him. Thankfully, this changes when Raymond questions Kumagai, but will it be enough? It appears to be! But there are still more factors to consider. Sure enough, Presumed Innocent throws audiences for a loop.
Raymond is Rusty’s best chance at proving his innocence, but the latter suffers a heart attack in court. This may not go well if anything happens to Raymond.
There are only two episodes of Presumed Innocent left! Will we find out the truth before the finale? There's only one way to find out! Don't miss next week's episode on Friday, July 19.