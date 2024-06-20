Presumed Innocent spoilers: Who killed Carolyn? (3 biggest theories)
By Sandy C.
Well, the latest episode of Presumed Innocent did answer one question for us. But it's not the main one we've been looking for. Then again, I supposed it's to early to learn who killed Carolyn, but it is never too early to speculate!
Spoiler alert! Please note there are spoilers ahead if you are not caught up on the series. Go stream anything you may have missed on Apple TV+before reading on.
In Presumed Innocent episode 3, titled "Discovery," audiences learn who the mystery texter is. I don't know about you, but I sure was surprised to learn that it is Michael, Carolyn's son. We know that Rusty was in Carolyn's home the night she was murdered, but now it turns out that Michael was there, too, and took plenty of pictures and videos of this. Now, is this good or bad news? In my opinion, it's a little bit of both. This means that Rusty is not the only confirmed person at Carolyn's home that night. This is good because Rusty is no longer the only suspect. However, this also revealed an unexpected third person was on the scene, and that's Rusty's son, Kyle.
Did Kyle kill Carolyn?
While looking through the images Michael took, Rusty spots a familiar face in the background. It's his son, Kyle, riding his bicycle. This sorta makes sense. Picture this: Kyle finds out about his dad and Carolyn's affair, so he decides to kill her to prevent her from possibly "ruining" his family. But could Kyle really have done this? He seems like such a good kid to do something so heinous, violent, and cruel. Then again, it's always the quiet ones, you know? To be honest, though, I really don't believe it was Kyle, but let's keep our options open.
Did Rusty block the memory of killing Carolyn?
Rusty being the murderer seems like the obvious answer, so I really don't think it was him. The writing seems more clever than this. But let's consider it, anyway, for a moment. What if it was Rusty in a fit of passion and anger? And his mind blocked this memory? Hey, never say never! This theory is the least likely on my list, though.
Is Michael, Carolyn's son, killer?
Is this too much of a stretch? Michael didn't seem to have much of a relationship with his mom, so why was he at Carolyn's place? He also appears very angry about her death. I get it, that's his mom, but again, she chose her career over her son, so it's surprising that Michael has such strong feelings about this.
What are your theories? Don't miss Presumed Innocent episode 4, titled "The Burden," on Wednesday, June 26.