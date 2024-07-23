Presumed Innocent episode 8 release date, time, and what to expect: "The Verdict"
By Bryce Olin
It all comes down to this in Presumed Innocent! There's only one episode remaining. One more episode to find out what actually happened to Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve). The eighth episode and finale is titled, "The Verdict," so you know we're about to see how it all goes down.
There's no doubt Presumed Innocent is one of the most impressive and, dare I say it, best shows of the summer. The only problem is that it's on Apple TV+, the streaming service where great shows live but very few people actually know about them.
David E. Kelley created the TV series starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga. It's based on the book by Scott Turow. The series premiered on Apple TV+ on June 12. It's been a slow build to the season finale, and everyone, and I mean everyone, is excited to see how this mystery comes to a close. We're almost at the finish line!
When does Presumed Innocent episode 8 come out?
"The Verdict" hits Apple TV+ at 9:00 p.m. ET /6:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, July 24.
There's some confusion about when new episodes of the series hit Apple TV+. Over the years, Apple TV+ has not been as consistent as Netflix with dropping episodes at the same time. For Presumed Innocent, though, new episodes have been released at that time consistently throughout the season.
If for some reason, the new episode is not available at that time this week. We'll let you know!
If you can't watch the episode right when it's available, you might want to stay off social media until you can watch! It's not House of the Dragon popular, but this is the season finale. People will be talking about it.
Presumed Innocent episode 8 synopsis
Apple TV+ has not shared a teaser trailer for the finale of Presumed Innocent yet, but we do have the episode synopsis.
"Season finale. The truth behind Carolyn's murder is revealed."
It's not long, but it's right to the point! We're going to find out what actually happened with Carolyn, Rusty (Jake Gyllenhaal), and the rest of these characters. There are still many directions this can go, and the truth will be revealed!
What to expect in the Presumed Innocent finale
At the end of the seventh episode, Tommy (Peter Sarsgaard) returns home after a day at the trial. He finds someone broke into his home and left the fire poker that killed Carolyn on his counter with a note that reads, "Go F*** Yourself." It's unclear who left it there.
Will Tommy turn this over to the police? Will he keep it a secret?
We have a good idea of what to expect heading into the finale. We're going to see this case come to a close, the jury will likely deliberate for a short time, and then there's going to be a verdict that's delivered. The episode is titled, "The Verdict," after all.
Then, we're going to see the fallout from the verdict. Will a killer walk away? Will an innocent person be sent to prison? Or, do the prosecutors have it right that Rusty killed Carolyn and he will be found guilty? Will new evidence be uncovered to spin this case in another direction?
Those are the four options, basically, for a resolution. I'm also expecting to see some revelation of what actually happened. We've all seen shows like this before, and we usually get to see what actually happened.
We should learn who actually killed Carolyn. We should also see what happened, in totality, after Rusty went to Carolyn's house that night, returned home to his wife, Barbara (Ruth Negga), and what happened in the hours leading to him getting the call that Carolyn had been murdered.
I think we're also going to see what other key characters were doing on the night in question.
We'll be watching Presumed Innocent on Wednesday, July 24. Check back in for more coverage about the finale on Show Snob.