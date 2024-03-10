Ryan Gosling has been nominated for 3 Oscars, but has he ever won?
Ryan Gosling has been nominated for several Oscars over the years, but has he ever taken home an Academy Award?
By Cody Schultz
He's so much more than Ken! While Ryan Gosling's performance as Ken to Margot Robbie's Barbie has taken the internet by storm, Gosling has been wowing audiences for years in some of the biggest films to grace the silver screen.
There's not much he can't do. We've seen Gosling move audiences to tears in his dramatic performances, but also leave us in tears from laughing so hard at his incredible comedic abilities. He's an actor with the rare gift to do it all, which is perhaps why it's no surprise that Gosling has been present on the award circuit for years with his performances securing a number of accolades during his career.
Ryan Gosling Oscar nominations
During the span of his career, Ryan Gosling has been nominated for a total of three Oscars with his first Oscar nomination coming back in 2007 and his most recent nomination coming nearly 20 years later at the 2024 Oscars.
Gosling's first nomination came for his work in Half Nelson which earned him a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. Exactly a decade later, Gosling was nominated for his second Oscar for La La Land, again competing in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role race.
Most recently, Goslin was nominated for his performance as Ken in Barbie, which landed Gosling a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role race -- the first time Gosling has been nominated in the supporting category.
Here's a quick recap of Ryan Gosling's Oscar nominations:
- 2007: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role - Half Nelson
- 2017: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role - La La Land
- 2024: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role - Barbie
Has Ryan Gosling ever won an Oscar?
Shockingly, Ryan Gosling has never taken home an Oscar win. That's right, Gosling has never won an Oscar with the award eluding him over the course of his career.
In 2007, the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role Oscar went to Forest Whitaker for The Last King of Scotland. 10 years later, Gosling was again up for the Best Leading Actor Oscar, but sadly lost to Casey Affleck who took home the Academy Award for Manchester by the Sea.
In 2024, Gosling got yet another opportunity to take home his first Oscar for his work in Barbie. Unfortunately, luck was not on Gosling's side as it was Robert Downey Jr. who won the Oscar for his performance in Oppenheimer, which landed Downey a Golden Globe and SAG Award leading up to the Oscars making him the favorite to win at the Oscars.