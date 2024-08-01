Saturday Night Live season 50 updates: Where to stream SNL online, cast, and more
By Sandy C.
Our weekend nights are not the same without Saturday Night Live. And even though a lot has changed over the past several years, we still love it! So when is season 50 coming? And if you can’t watch it live on NBC, where can you stream SNL the next day? We have all the details you need to know.
When a season of SNL ends, we’re always eager for its return, but this time it’s special because it’s a milestone for the longtime-running sketch comedy! The upcoming season of Saturday Night Live is season 50! So even though the cast may look different than it did a few years ago, we’re looking forward to many cameos and guest star appearances. Not to mention, I imagine we’ll see some of the biggest stars as hosts and musical guests.
For starters, we know that Maya Rudolph will reprise her Saturday Night Live role as Vice President Kamala Harris, Deadline reports. And with the end of the Presidential campaign coming to an end soon, fans are expecting to see Rudolph in just about every episode. Forbes shares that Keenan Thompson, Michael Che, Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, and Colin Jost have also been confirmed to return by the source. Not confirmed, but expected to return, are Heidi Gardner and Chloe Fineman.
Where to stream Saturday Night Live online
Saturday Night Live season 50 premieres on the NBC network on Sept. 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET. If you’re not able to tune in at this time, you can still watch by catching SNL the following day. There are two ways to stream new episodes of the sketch comedy series, one is with Peacock Premium. New episodes of SNL are available on Peacock the day after airing, so Sunday mornings. Better yet, if you have Peacock Premium Plus, you’ll be able to watch the same day! Another way to watch is with Hulu + Live, which will give you live access as well as be able to stream the episode the following day.
We can’t wait to learn who will be hosting the season 50 premiere and taking over the musical stage! Stay tuned to Saturday Night Live’s social media account for updates.