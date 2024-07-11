Sausage Party: Foodtopia age rating: Why the new Prime Video animated series is not for kids
Sausage Party: Foodtopia premiered July 11, 2024 on Prime Video, and parents beware. There's a very good reason this animated series is not for kids! Adult animation is a tricky thing to pull off, especially for movies. On the face of it, 2016's Sausage Party wasn't unlike Pixar or Dreamworks animated movies with the idea that food is alive, able to talk to each other, and items in a grocery store believing that when they're bought, they're being taken to a promised land.
Frank (Seth Rogen), a hot dog, is eager to head to this heaven with his hot dog bun squeeze Brenda (Kristin Wiig). When they're purchased and taken home, they're horrified to discover the truth that food is meant to be eaten, and the movie plays like a horror film of the talking food screaming as they're cooked. The film is R-rated. So you can expect the same when it comes to the Prime Video series. And here's why.
What is Sausage Party: Foodtopia's age rating?
Anyone who has seen the movie should know that this franchise is definitely not for kids. Any spin-off of an R-rated film is going to be much the same, yet some parents may be tricked into thinking this can be for kids (which happened with the movie and caused an outcry).
If you go to the show's page on Prime Video, it's clearly marked that Sausage Party: Foodtopia is rated TV-MA, meaning very adult situations. Per IMDb, expect "severe" levels of sex & nudity and profanity with "moderate" levels of violence, gore, frightening and intense scenes and alcohol/drugs/smoking.
That should be little surprise as the show is going to use the freedom of Prime Video to cut loose even more than on the big screen. The question is if anything on the show can possibly top the infamous finale of the original film, which is one of those scenes you're amazed ever got made, let alone released. So just like the original movie, don't be fooled into thinking Sausage Party: Foodtopia is okay for kids as this animated series is pure adult entertainment through and through.
And really, the movie is entertaining. Just for adults. There was plenty of adult humor as Frank leads a full on revolt of food against humans culminating in a bloody battle, a crazy "romantic" scene and a fourth-wall breaking climax.
The sequel series will see the food/characters build their own utopia. But when it's threatened by disaster, they have to turn to humans for help. The show stars Rogen, Wiig, Michel Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton reprising their roles.
All eight episodes of Sausage Party: Foodtopia are now streaming on Prime Video.