4 shows coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2024
This month is a bit of a quieter month when it comes to big releases on the streamers. Especially compared to June 2024 with Bridgerton season 3 part 2, The Boys season 4, House of the Dragon season 2, and The Bear season 3! But even if it is a bit slower around here, that doesn't mean there aren't new releases to check out. Here's 5 shows coming to Prime Video in July 2024.
Sausage Party: Foodtopia
Release date: Thursday, July 11
Who said animated shows can't be for adults? The latest one coming to our screens is going to be Sausage Party: Foodtopia on Thursday, July 11! Based on the Sausage Party movie that came out on Netflix in 2016, the animated series is coming to Prime Video with all eight episodes on premiere day. The comedy will see original film cast members reprising their roles including Seth Rogen as Frank, Kristen Wiig as Brenda, Michael Cera as Barry, David Krumholtz as Kareem Abdul Lavas, and Edward Norton as Sammy.
New actors lending their voices are Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester. The synopsis doesn't reveal much, only that Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy are going to be working to try and build their own food society, per the synopsis. Animated series' aren't personally my cup of tea. But perhaps it's an interest of yours?
UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class Tennis
Release date: Thursday, July 18
If documentaries is what you enjoy, then you'll want to check out the new docuseries UNINTERRUPTED's Top Class Tennis on Thursday, July 18. The four episodes take us into the world of junior tennis and focuses on the players who work hard in the sport. All four installments will be available to stream on premiere day, as well as on Amazon Freevee in the U.S., U.K., and Germany.
We're going to meet four motivated teens who want to go pro - Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo, Joseph Oyebog Jr., Stephanie Yakoff, and Stiles Brockett. The series is executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Sloane Stephens. I'm always so impressed by athletes and the hard work they go through. And when it comes to kids and teens? My level of admiration goes up even higher!
Betty la Fea, the Story Continues
Release date: Friday, July 19
There's obviously an audience for foreign productions! German series Maxton Hall - The World Between Us has been a massive success on Prime Video. So it's no surprise that the platform is continuing to expand its international titles. The next one added to the streaming service's roster is Betty La Fea, The Story Continues on Friday, July 19. The new Spanish-speaking series picks up 20 years after the popular telenovela, Yo soy Betty and will have a total of 10 episodes.
The upcoming show sees Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello reprise their roles from the original dramedy. They are also joined by a number of other returning cast members, as well as new ones. The new story will see Betty "empowered and wiser," but having to rebuild her relationship with teenage daughter, Mila, per the s ynopsis. Plus, she and Armando's marriage is falling apart. And so with all these personal challenges, Betty is starting to question whether she made the right choices two decades ago.
Troppo season 2
Release date: Thursday, July 25
Ted (Thomas Jane) and Amanda (Nicole Chamoun) are jumping back into the action of solving murder cases in Troppo season 2! The Australian series returns Thursday, July 25 with all 8 episodes on Prime Video. We shared the synopsis and trailer below:
"Six months after Ted Conkaffey and Amanda Pharrellsolved their first murder case, the unlikely duo is now investigating the bizarre local murder of a healing retreat leader with connections to an exotic drug ring and a ‘bikie’ gang. While Amanda tangles with an old enemy and finds a new love interest, Ted’s past stalks him and his family to Crimson Lake - with deadly consequences."
Other returning cast members are Radha Mitchell, Simon Lyndon, Angela Punch McGregor, Ling Cooper Tang, and Sara West. There will also be a number of new cast members joining the crime drama to help bring the story to life. This will be an interesting one, and not a new release to miss!
Bonus - Sam Morril: You’ve Changed
Release date: Tuesday, July 9
This one isn't a series, but those of you who like stand-up comedy might be interested in the comedy special, Sam Morril: You’ve Changed. In his first show with Prime Video, the comedian's one-hour special premieres Tuesday, July, 2024 on the streaming service. You can expect to hear "riffs on the worst person he's ever dated," what it's like to get older and the complexities that come with it, and Morril's views on multiple things - from cable news to social media, per the synopsis.
I'm personally pretty picky when it comes to stand-up comedy, and even scripted comedy shows in general. And that's what's difficult about this genre. Everyone has a different sense of humor so it's not easy to always get those laughs from the whole audience. But with Morril, I'm definitely going to give him a shot. What about you?