Say Nothing premiere date and more to know about the upcoming FX series
By Sandy C.
FX’s Say Nothing now has a release date! If you haven’t been keeping up with all the news about the upcoming series, don't worry because Show Snob has your back. Below, you'll find everything you need to know, including when and where to stream so you don't miss out!
The FX and Hulu partnership continues with the upcoming limited series, Say Nothing. As you may already know, FX teamed up with Hulu back in 2020 to create shows that stream exclusively on the platform. Some of our favorite shows that have come from this deal include The Bear and the Fargo franchise, but they may soon have some competition with Say Nothing, coming later this year. After all, gripping murder mysteries are my favorite.
Based on Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe, the series stars Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe, Anthony Boyle, Josh Finan, and Maxine Peake. Say Nothing features different stories, following four generations of life in Northern Ireland during The Troubles. As Deadline states, one of the first stories follows the disappearance of a woman named Jean McConville, a single mother of 10 children. Jean was abducted in 1972 and, as if the Earth swallowed her up, there is no trace of her. Everyone is desperate to find Jean and learn what happened to her, but, as the synopsis shares, she was “never seen alive again.”
Say Nothing will feature nine episodes, all set to stream exclusively on Hulu. The series will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 14, and drop all nine episodes that day. I think this is the only thing I'm not too excited about. I have grown to prefer watching shows that release weekly episodes instead of entire seasons. It's just a lot easier to keep up with weekly releases. However, I do admit that some shows do work better on certain formats. We'll have to see what the case is for Say Nothing.
Will you be binge-watching all episodes on the premiere day or save them for the weekend? I always like to check out the first couple of episodes and make up my mind after that, to see how much I enjoy it. According to Deadline, Say Nothing will stream internationally on Disney+, also on Nov. 14.