Silo boss teases the threat of war in season 2
What happens when there is a failed cleaning in the world if Silo? That’s what we’re about to find out.
Showrunner Graham Yost has teased some things to come. As we previously reported, the first episode will follow Juliette outside of Silo 18, and the second episode will follow events inside Silo 18.
Now TVLine teases more inside Silo 18. Bernard, played by Tim Robbins, is extremely concerned after Juliette failed to clean. It threatens the whole life of those in the silo.
What happens after a failed cleaning in Silo season 2?
The end of the first season saw Juliette refuse to clean. She realized that the footage on her visor was faked. This footage would encourage others to clean the cameras, and now people inside the silo are angry and confused about why Juliette dropped the cloth. They were astonished to see her head to the tree and over the hill, something that nobody else had ever done.
Only Bernard realizes what this means. It’s trouble for everyone inside Silo 18.
Yost shared a line from the second episode:
"In the event of a failed cleaning, prepare for war."
This is ominous. Those who have read the books will know what’s to come. The only way to keep a society in check is to threaten full destruction if they go out of line. As rebellions start, they are quickly pushed down an the orchestrators are sent out to clean to keep everyone else in line. What happens when people can’t be controlled?
Silo season 2 will open with a rebellion
We’ll get to see what happens with rebellions in the second season. The first episode will open with a rebellion, but we don’t know when this is taking place. Again, those who have read the books will have an idea, especially based on the fact that Steve Zahn is coming into the series as Solo.
With it being in the first episode, it also tells us that it’s linked to Juliette’s storyline. The image in the TVLine post shows that Juliette is going to get inside somewhere. What type of desolate silo is she going to come across? Who is Solo, and how does it link to Juliette’s actions?
Silo season 2 premieres on Friday, Nov. 15 on Apple TV+.