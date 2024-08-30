Silo showrunner teases the first two episodes of season 2
Silo season 2 will be here before we know it. Of course, that means needing some information about what to expect.
Those who have read Wool, the first book in the Silo trilogy, will know that Apple TV+’s series ended season 1 partway through the book. The rest of Wool tells us Juliette’s story after she is sent outside to clean.
Does that mean all of season 2 is going to take place only with Juliette? Well, the returning cast makes it clear that that’s not the case. We will get some storylines back in Silo 18.
What to know about the first two episodes of Silo season 2
Overall, the time spent in Silo 18 and with Juliette is going to be a roughly 50/50 split, according to what TVLine has learned from showrunner Graham Yost. There is a bit of source material in the books for the Silo 18 storyline, and it suggests that the show is combining some books. I did expect this, to be honest.
The first episode will be all about Juliette. We’ll find out what she is seeing outside. At the end of season 2, we know that there are other silos out there and the world is a barren wasteland. Juliette will need to find someone to take her in, as there’s only so much air in her suit!
During the second episode, we’ll head back to Silo 18. At the end of the first season, Bernard panicked when he saw Juliette make it over the hill. That will have a few people questioning things. Not only is Juliette the first person to get past the tree, but Bernard is usually extremely composed. It’s clear he knows more about the outside world than he is letting on. We saw him head to a room that nobody else can get into and warn someone about Juliette getting out, so now it’s time to see what’s next for him and the people in the silo. Will they start to revolt?
This form of storytelling is similar to the way Snowpiercer worked the first two episodes of its fourth season. It’s a great way to keep the focus on a particular storyline and learn the basic details before throwing everyone into the next big drama.