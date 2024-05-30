Six Schizophrenic Brothers and 3 other Discovery Channel shows not to miss in June 2024
By Sandy C.
So you already know what will be streaming on Netflix, Paramount+, and the other large platforms in the month of June 2024. But what about Discovery Channel? It's not a platform to sleep on, especially if the docuseries genre is your thing. Discovery+ is $4.99 per month for the ad-supported plan and $8.99 per month for the ad-free version, making it one of the most affordable streaming subscriptions. And for the quality of programs you get with it? Well worth it!
Before we get into details about each new (and returning) Discovery Channel show, here's a quick list of all four shows coming in June 2024.
- Six Schizophrenic Brothers, June 10
- Deadliest Catch season 20, June 11
- Hoffman Family Gold season 3, June 14
- Sin City Tow, June 18
Six Schizophrenic Brothers, June 10
Discovery Channel is kicking the month off with Six Schizophrenic Brothers on June 10 at 8 p.m. ET. This new documentary follows a family in Colorado Springs that is torn apart when six of the 12 siblings in the Galvin family develop schizophrenia.
The four-part series details the Galvin's rough journey and their struggles via exclusive interviews with members of the family and medical records. All four parts will drop on the noted date and time, making it for a great binge-watch. Check out the trailer above for more details.
Deadliest Catch season 20, June 11
Not skipping a beat, Discovery Channel releases an all-new season of its hit docuseries Deadliest Catch on June 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Expect an epic season opener as this is season 20, what a milestone. Come one, come all! The Red King Crab fishery is reopened in Alaska, folks! If the trailer is any indication, we are in for quite the journey. Deadliest Catch season 20 will feature the team venturing into dangerous waters when a rare super El Nino weather pattern changes their plans.
Hoffman Family Gold season 3, June 14
Another Discovery favorite is also returning in June with Hoffman Family Gold. The hardworking family and their crew are back for a third season that sees the three-generation Hoffman family arrive in Alaska to take on the biggest mine job they've ever tackled. Winter is quickly approaching so the Hoffman family needs to devise a plan to beat the weather and mine 3,000 ounces. Additionally, Todd's father Jack has announced that this will be his final season.
Sin City Tow, June 18
If you're searching for a new series, Discovery Channel has your back, too, with Sin City Tow. This new docuseries features the crazy Las Vegas nightlife. According to Sin City Tow, 40 million people visit Sin City every year. The objective? Party and gamble. Waiting for these tourists to park where they aren't supposed to, are Las Vegas tow truck drivers ready to rake in money with every tow. Sin City Tow premieres on June 18 at 9 p.m. ET. Will you be watching?