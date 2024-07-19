Sorry, folks! The wait for Fargo season 6 is going to be longer than expected
By Sandy C.
Fargo season 5 is one of the best in the series. It features a clever story with fun and suspenseful twists, and a brilliant cast! Needless to say, you need to stream it on Hulu if you haven't already because are missing out. And if you've already enjoyed all the episodes, you're likely wondering when season 6 will premiere.
I hate to bring you bad news, but I'm only the messenger! TV Line reports that we better buckle up because Fargo season 6 is not going to happen for a long while. How long are we talking? Here's everything we know so far about the future of FX's hit anthology series.
According to the source, showrunner Noah Hawley won't have time to work on another installment of Fargo anytime soon as he is currently busy working on the sci-fi prequel Alien: Earth. And he doesn't only have one season to write, but the source continues to state that Hawley is focusing on "at least writing two seasons of it" before Fargo returns to Hawley's desk.
However, we do know that the first season has been completed, so though the wait for Fargo season 6 is going to be longer than expected, it shouldn't be more than a couple of years. As for Alien: Earth, the upcoming series has been described as an extension of the Alien movie franchise so it is sure to be a hit! Are you looking forward to it or would you prefer another season of Fargo?
Fargo season 5 stars Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, Lukas Cage, and Lamorne Morris. Emmy nominations were announced earlier this week and Fargo earned six of them. These nominations include Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor (Lamorne Morris), Outstanding Lead Actress (Juno Temple), Outstanding Lead Actor (Jon Hamm), and Outstanding Limited Series.
All five seasons are avilable to stream on Hulu. Stay tuned as we'll be updating this page with the latest updates as they surface! So as soon as we learn more about Fargo season 6, you'll be the first to know.