Special Big Brother episode tonight! Taylor Hale and other winners talk season 26
By Diana Nosa
In a brand-new Big Brother special, past winners Taylor Hale, Jag Bains, and Cody Calafiore sit down to spill all about what they think about the latest season of the American reality TV series.
Undoubtedly, Big Brother season 26 is gearing up to be one of the best modern-day seasons. The houseguests featured this season are some of the most competitive, daring, and hilarious individuals we've seen in a long time. They also are some of the most confrontational, too. However, what sets these houseguests apart from the rest is that they are all in it to win it and don't mind getting their hands dirty to achieve victory.
Whether it's Tucker Des Lauriers winning the Golden Power of Veto to use it on another houseguest (an unprecedented move that's only been done five times in the past) just because he was bored or Angela Murray being the first person to win Head of Household twice despite older houseguests usually not making it too far in the game, season 26 has been an entertaining wild ride.
What better way to look back at the journey thus far than with these spectacular victors?!
Big Brother winners go over the dos and don'ts of season 26
Tonight, Big Brother fans get to sit down with Taylor, Jag, and Cody to discuss everything about season 26, including some of this season's most dramatic moments. These winners will share their insight into who's playing the best game and whose game could use a few alterations if they want to have the most success going forward. They'll also reveal some Big Brother tips that may even be helpful for future players.
Read more of the official synopsis here:
"Previous BIG BROTHER winners Jag Bains (S25), Taylor Hale (S23) and Cody Calafiore (S22) enter the BBAI Arena where they will analyze the wildest blow ups, biggest moves and most jaw-dropping moments so far this season. BBAI’s next game-changing surprise will be revealed, and it’s bound to shake things up. "- CBS
See a sneak peek at what's to come below!
If you like what you see, be sure to tune in to this special episode of Big Brother tonight, Aug. 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS! See you there!