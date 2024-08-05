Steph Curry turns to comedy in the new Peacock mockumentary Mr. Throwback! (Find out more)
The NBA season might be over, but a new Peacock comedy is giving one of the league's biggest stars a chance to show his comedic chops! Find out more about Mr. Throwback!
Few NBA stars are as huge as Steph Curry. Since debuting in 2009, Curry has become one of the greatest players of his generation, setting records in shooting, a ten-time All-Star and twice MVP. He made the Golden State Warriors a dynasty, winning four NBA titles, setting the best regular season record in 2015-16 and Curry named 2022 Finals MVP. He also has two FIBA World Cup gold medals and a sure lock for the Hall of Fame. He even has an Oscar for producing the short film The Queen of Basketball.
Curry, in short, has done just about everything he can in basketball so it's little surprise he's looking for a new challenge. He's getting that by starring in the new Peacock series Mr. Throwback, a "mockumentary" that has Curry in a fun new light.
What is Mr. Throwback about?
Curry produces the series, which comes from Happy Endings creator David Caspe and writing duo Matthew and Daniel Libman. That's some good comedic chops to spark up the show.
The series is filmed as a documentary of Curry playing a fictionalized version of himself. During it, Curry runs into his old high school teammate, Danny Grossman. In the world of the show, Danny was a basketball prodigy that Curry himself claims was a better player. Somehow, his dreams of stardom never worked out and Danny is a failing sports memorabilia salesman. He thus hopes Curry can help him out.
The documentary moves to Steph aiding his old friend, but what begins as a heartwarming tale takes a turn when Steph discovers Danny's scheming ways and bizarre misadventures are going to cause a lot of chaos. Through it all, Curry and Danny reconnect as Danny hopes to get back to his old championship form.
Who stars in Mr. Throwback?
Besides Curry, the show has a good range of comics involved. Danny is played by Adam Pally, who is best known for his roles in comedies Happy Endings and Knuckles. Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim plays Kimberly, an old friend of Danny and Steph who produces the documentary. There's also Ayden Mayeri as Danny's ex-wife, Samantha, with Layla Scalisi as Danny's daughter, Charlie.
- Adam Pally as Danny Grossman
- Steph Curry as himself
- Ego Nwodim as Kimberly
- Ayden Mayeri as Samantha
- Layla Scalisi as Charlie
When does Mr. Throwback premiere?
The season (comprising six 30-minute episodes) will drop on Peacock on Thursday, Aug. 8. With a big-time NBA star and a fun spin on the sports documentary, Mr. Throwback looks like a comedy that even non-basketball fans can enjoy to kill time while waiting for the next season.
Mr. Throwback premieres on Peacock this Thursday, Aug. 8.