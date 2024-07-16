Stranger Things offers behind-the-scenes look at season 5! (Here's what the video tells us)
July 15 is a special day in the Stranger Things fandom as that's when the iconic series first premiered in 2016! Now eight years later, the excitement surrounding the show is as high as ever as we wait for Stranger Things season 5, aka the last season. I can't believe we've reached this point!
Of course it's bittersweet, but I'm looking forward to seeing how this journey is going to end. To celebrate the anniversary of the Netflix hit, the streamer released a behind-the-scenes video packed with so much for us fans to devour. And it's definitely a great gift to us! Before we get into it, be sure to watch the video below.
First things first. Thankfully all of the main characters appear at some point in the video. And hopefully they all make it out safe from Vecna, especially Max who was left in a coma by the end of season 4. Some other tidbits shown include Hawkins High School, the core four boys still using their bikes, lots of Steve (which is what I'm here for!), the emotional fact that Millie Bobby Brown said she was only 10 when starting on the series and is now 20 years old, and more behind-the-scenes goodies. It's amazing how expansive the soundstages are too!
One takeaway from the video is that there's three new characters, and we see glimpses of them above. Those are actors Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux. It's unknown what their roles are just yet. But I'm definitely intrigued! What role will they play in this final chapter of the story?
It's clear there's going to be plenty of action, fighting, and of course Eleven being the badass she is. One thing that really stood out to me that makes me excited is seeing that the core four boys - Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will - together in a lot of those shots. And that's what I'd love to get back to!
Even though season 1 had Will separated from his friends for most of the season, it's the boys and now Eleven who are at the core of the story. After everyone was separated into groups in the last two seasons, I just want the lovable ensemble cast to be together in these final episodes. And I think that's what we're hopefully going to get.
Stranger Things season 5 has reached the halfway point in filming, and is set to be released on Netflix at some point in 2025. Like I mentioned before, it's really sad to have to say goodbye to this amazing series. But I am excited to see the explosive ending. I'm sure the Duffer Brothers have a lot in store for us!
Stranger Things seasons 1 to 4 are streaming on Netflix.