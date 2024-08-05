Sweetpea on Starz: Everything to know about the upcoming dark comedy-drama
By Sandy C.
Starz has a new series coming our way and I am very excited about this one! The series is titled Sweetpea and it is a dark comedy-drama (which happens to be one of my favorite genre combos) that stars Ella Purnell, who can most recently be seen starring in Prime Video’s Fallout.
If you’re just as excited as I am about Sweetpea, I share everything we know so far about it. Including when and where to watch, the cast, and more!
Set to premiere on Starz, the series Sweetpea is based on author CJ Skuse’s 2017 book of the same name. The story follows Rhiannon Lewis (Purnell), a young woman who is bored with her uneventful life and tired of her being ignored. Rhiannon is lost in crowds, forgotten by peers, and passed over for promotions at work. She is in a relationship, well...sort of? The guy who doesn’t care about commitment. And with a sick dad that’s only getting worse, Rhiannon is feeling lonelier than ever.
One night, Rhiannon is pushed to her limit and loses control, unlocking access to anger and feelings she did not know she was capable of. Needless to say, Rhiannon now has a killer secret she’s not sure she can keep. The Sweetpea cast also includes Nicole Lecky, Jon Pointing, Calam Lynch, Leah Harvey, and others.
Check out the trailer for Sweetpea here:
This project has been in the making for several years, with news about it first surfacing in the year 2020. Of course, due to the pandemic during that time, plans had to hit pause. It wasn’t until 2023 that Ella Purnell was announced as the lead. The book has been adapted by Kirstie Swain, and it will be told over eight episodes on Starz.
As for a premiere date, we’re not sure! Fans were hoping that Starz would reveal the release date in the teaser, but all that is shared is that Sweetpea is coming in October. At the very least, we’re glad we’ll be getting the series this year, and just in time for the fall season! Of course, as soon as we learn more details, we’ll be sure to update this post so you can be the first to know.