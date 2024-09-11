Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 3 soundtrack: Which songs play in “I Can See Right Through Myself”
By Sandy C.
Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 3, titled “I Can See Right Through Myself,” is now streaming on Hulu and it is a steamy one! This time, the sexual content does make more sense than all the shocking moments from season 1. But we’re here to chat about the soundtrack featured in the third episode.
The first season of Tell Me Lies features one too many sexual moments that are not necessary to the story. A lot of subplots are also messy and seem to only be included for shock. We may only be three episodes into season 2, but already this season is clearer. What do you think of Tell Me Lies season 2 so far?
Another thing that we’ve noticed improvement on, is the soundtrack. In case you missed any of the songs that play in the latest episode, we’ve got your back! Here’s the list of songs in Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 3.
Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 3 soundtrack
- “Thea (Twin Shadow Remix)” by Goldfrapp
- “We Roll” by Owen Chaim
- “Is This It” by The Strokes
- “Nightcall (LG Re-Edit)” by London Grammar
The song “Thea (Twin Shadow Remix)” by Goldfrapp kicks off the episode as we see Max and Lucy arrive at a party where Stephen is also a guest. To say it is awkward is an understatement. At first, Max seems nice, but when Lucy talks to him about Stephen, we get the first red flag. Lucy asks Max not to socialize with Stephen so much. She tells Max that Stephen is not a good person. Surprisingly, Max tells Lucy that people change, but that even if Stephen hasn’t changed, it shouldn’t really matter. Wow. Way to care about your girlfriend, Max.
One of the biggest highlights of the episode, however, is Oliver giving Bree major whiplash! Sorry if you’re a fan of Oliver, but he is manipulating Bree and she is going to get hurt by all of this. In the episode, the song “Nightcall (LG Re-Edit)” by London Grammar played while Oliver and Bree slept together for the first time. Also ending the episode in bed, was Diana and Stephen, even after Lucy told Diana the truth about Stephen being in the car when Macy died.
Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 4, "Just Stable Children," premiere Sept. 18 only on Hulu.