Tell Me Lies season 2 episode guide: Find out when new episodes drop on Hulu!
Tell Me Lies season 2 is almost here, and we're also here to help you keep track of not only when the makes a return, but also the episode release schedule so you don't miss any. Are you ready to jump in? Here we go!
Tell Me Lies season 2 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 with the first two episodes on Hulu. After that, the 8-episode season will move to one new episode a week on Wednesdays until we reach the finale on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The streamer releases new installments at 12 a.m. PT, so be sure to set those alarms! We shared the episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1, "You Got a Reaction, Didn't You?" - Sept. 4, 2024 at 12 a.m. PT
- Episode 2, "I Shall Now Perform a 180 Flip-Flop" - Sept. 4 at 12 a.m. PT
- Episode 3 - Sept. 11 at 12 a.m. PT
- Episode 4 - Sept. 18 at 12 a.m. PT
- Episode 5 - Sept. 25 at 12 a.m. PT
- Episode 6 - Oct. 2 at 12 a.m. PT
- Episode 7 - Oct. 9 at 12 a.m. PT
- Episode 8 (finale) - Oct. 16 at 12 a.m. PT
Hulu has also shared the synopses for the first two episodes of the season so we have a better idea of what's to come. I'm personally very interested in season 2 episode 2 where Lucy it seems will have a new beau. Plus, the promotional images suggest that, and who it is. We'll get to that in a moment. First, check out the descriptions below:
- Episode 1: "Lucy's back at Baird College for sophomore year, ready to start fresh and leave past mistakes behind her."
- Episode 2: "Bree's birthday takes an unexpected turn. Lucy's excited to focus on someone new."
Do you see that big smile on Lucy's face? There's a very good chance that's Leo, played by new actor Thomas Doherty, who is going to be her new love interest. However per the logline of the season, Lucy and Stephen will be "trapped in a new version of their volatile dynamic." How will this affect her new relationship? We'll find out soon enough!
Also joining the cast new in Tell Me Lies season 2 is the one and only Tom Ellis as Oliver, a professor. I can't wait to see the Lucifer actor in this new role! Grace Van Patten as Lucy; Jackson White as Stephen; Cat Missal as Bree; Spencer House as Wrigley; Sonia Mena as Pippa; Branden Cook as Evan; and Alicia Crowder as Diana all reprise their roles.
