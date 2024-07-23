The 10 most-watched shows: The Bear takes the top spot once again!
By Sandy C.
Which series have you been busy watching? Reelgood has shared the top 10 shows of the past week -- and the number one spot may surprise you! Did your favorite series make the list? Let's find out...
Here at Show Snob, we love to bring you the latest on the most popular shows, and this includes keeping you up-to-date on what everyone is watching (or what TV fans should be watching). In this post, we present the top 10 most-watched shows on streaming thanks to Reelgood! Check it out below to see if what you are watching made it to the top 10.
Top 10 most-watched shows from July 11-17
1. The Bear, Hulu
2. Presumed Innocent, Apple TV+
3. Sunny, Apple TV+
4. The Boys, Prime Video
5. House of the Dragon, Max
6. My Lady Jane, Prime Video
7. Evil, Paramount+
8. Your Honor, Netflix
9. The Acolyte, Disney+
10. Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Prime Video
Are you surprised to see any of these shows on the list? I was not expecting The Bear to land at number one again. Don't get me wrong, it's a brilliant series (recently nominated for several Emmy awards) that you need to be watching if you haven't already, but the new season dropped on June 26, which is nearly a month ago. This shows the massive following the series has. Stream it on Hulu!
I love to see Presumed Innocent on the list as I feel it doesn't get the love it deserves. I don't see many people talking about it, but I guess I'm wrong because it's at number two. The season one finale is this week. Presumed Innocent has already been renewed for a second season, but it will follow a different case.
Other Top 10 highlights include The Boys and House of the Dragon, both series will likely continue appearing on the list for the next several weeks. We also have Sausage Party: Foodtopia sneaking in at number 10. And The Acolyte on Disney+ can be found at number nine despite less than optimistic reviews from critics and audiences.
As for the winning streaming platform, that would be Prime Video, the home of three of the shows on the top 10: Sausage Part: Footopia, The Boys, and My Lady Jane.
How do you think the top 10 will change when the new week rolls around?