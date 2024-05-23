The 5 best standout moments from Bridgerton season 3 part 1
Bridgerton season 3 part 1 has arrived and with it all of the drama, romance, and plotting we've been waiting for! As the ton prepares for another season of passion and scandal, audiences were anxiously awaiting the pairing of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.
Although part 1 ends on a thrilling and steamy cliffhanger, the first four episodes of the season were full of moments we cannot stop talking about. We made the difficult decision to choose 5 of those standout moments.
Did your moment make the list? Let's find out together!
Be warned, spoilers ahead!
1. Anthony and Kate return
Last season Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma found love in one of the more thrilling, slow burns of the show altogether. What begins as a mutual interest turned misunderstanding, a love triangle ensues between the eldest Bridgerton son and sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma.
By the end of season 2, the duo makes the right decision to follow their hearts and have since become a most happy and loving couple. Naturally, fans were wondering if the power couple would be returning for season 3 and so far they have appeared in the first episode, "Out of the Shadows".
Anthony and Kate return to London, still happily married and ready for a new season in the ton. However, Violet Bridgerton, Anthony's mother, has yet to address the elephant in the room.
Kate cannot be Viscountess just yet and is avoiding broaching the subject with Violet. Thankfully she communicates her worry with her husband and the two agree to take an extended honeymoon and address the issue at a later time.
2. Diamond of the First Water?
In season 1 Queen Charlotte named Daphne Bridgerton as the Diamond of the First Water. In season 2 the title went to Edwina Sharma.
In season 3...well, we think the Queen may have found a loophole. This season Queen Charlotte has been less than thrilled with the ladies and technically does not name a Diamond of the First Water.
This is something Lady Whistledown has no issue bringing to the forefront in her pamphlets. Although any lady would love the title, it seems another Bridgerton daughter may have turned the Queen's head.
Francesca Bridgerton has been more than happy to take a backseat this season but that hasn't stopped her mother and Lady Danbury from interfering. But once Queen Charlotte takes note of her talent for the piano and willingness to avoid impressing her, she receives the title of "sparking".
Will Queen Charlotte change her mind and name Francesca as Diamond of the First Water in part 2?
3. Will and Alice Mondrich's new life
Will and Alice Mondrich are one of the more charming and realistic couples because they are not of the same title and status as the Bridgertons, Featheringtons, and other distinguished families of the ton. Well, at least they were not.
As of season 3, the couple finds themselves striking gold when Alice's eldest son inherits a deceased relative's wealth. The family is now as rich and powerful as the Bridgertons and Featheringtons.
Although this newfound wealth and status comes with its fair share of problems, we're sure the Mondrichs will find a solution together. This surprising twist deserves a spot on our list.
4. Lady Whistledown's secret identity
The one person Penelope didn't want to discover her secret unfortunately did. Eloise Bridgerton, now Penelope's ex-best friend, made it no secret how disgusted and appalled she was to learn that Penelope had been Lady Whistledown all along.
But to our surprise, she did not tell anyone. That doesn't mean everything is resolved.
Eloise and Penelope are still not friends and tried to avoid each other whenever possible. Aside from a few genuine moments between the two when they were at least amicable, they still aren't on the best of terms.
Although it was hinted that Eloise may forgive Penelope or at least try to restart their friendship, that may change now that her brother Colin and Penelope are engaged.
5. Colin and Penelope's steamy carriage ride
Last but not least was the moment everyone was waiting for. Since the beginning, Penelope has been secretly in love with Colin, but he never viewed her as anything more than a friend.
As her prospects remained nonexistent, Penelope was losing hope that she'd ever find a husband. But even when she caught the attention of Lord Debling, she couldn't ignore her feelings for Colin.
All it took was one kiss and Colin suddenly realized what all of us have known. After Penelope's failed engagement to Lord Debling, Colin chases after her carriage where he finally confesses his feelings for her.
The two have a very steamy encounter before the carriage arrives at the Bridgerton home. At that moment Colin essentially asks for Penelope to marry him ending the episode on a thrilling cliffhanger.
You can watch Bridgerton season 3 part 1 on Netflix.