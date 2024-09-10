The 6 best cable shows to watch on streaming
By Sandy C.
What do you love the most about streaming services? The original content or being able to stream your favorite network series if you don’t have cable? You have to appreciate both! But, for most, it’s the latter.
Streaming has taken over the world of entertainment, making it easier than ever before to watch our go-to cable shows on our own time. If we are not able to tune in to catch a new episode, it’s no longer a big deal! Fans are able to catch up at a later time or date. Not to mention, a lot of TV watchers have cut ties with cable, relying on streaming platforms to keep up with their cable TV entertainment needs. Below, we list six of our go-to TV network shows that we'd rather watch on streaming, followed by our top three picks!
The 6 best cable shows to watch on streaming
- Fire Country airs on CBS, and streams on Paramount+
- Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC and streams on Hulu
- The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo and streams on Peacock
- 9-1-1 - airs on ABC and streams on Hulu
- Saturday Night Live airs on NBC and streams on Peacock
- The Neighborhood airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+
9-1-1
Airs on: ABC
It is available to stream on: Hulu and Disney+
There’s no way 9-1-1 isn’t one of your favorite shows if you love procedural dramas. With seven seasons under its belt and season 8 on the way, the Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear created series is one of the most sucessful in its genre.
9-1-1 follows a group of first responders in Los Angeles, from 9-1-1 dispatchers to paramedics. Each episode sees the characters take on a busy, adrenaline pumping emergency, and audiences love jumping along for the ride. However, fans also love following their personal lives and become invested in some of the character plots. And it’s easy to see why when the cast is so great! 9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, and Aisha Hinds.
Season 8 is set to premiere on Sept. 26 only on the ABC network, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Airs on: Bravo
It is available to stream on: Peacock
Don’t lie! Even if you’re not into reality TV, you know about the massively popular Real Housewives franchise. There are 11 Real Housewives installments in total, yet Orange County is arguably the most popular and with the largest fan following, this is the original that started it all so it makes perfect sense. There’s a reason why it's going on 18 seasons!
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County air on the Bravo network before going to Peacock. Currently, there are 10 episodes available to stream with a new one added weekly. Catch up if you haven’t already! This season follows the scandalous and luxurious lives of Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, and Gina Kirschenheiter (among others).
Saturday Night Live
Airs on: NBC
It is available to stream on: Peacock
Listen, I used to be a huge fan of NBC's Saturday Night Live, but if we're being honest, it just isn't what it used to! The celebrity hosts and musical guests are great, don't get me wrong. SNL never fails to book the biggest stars. However, the comedy, skits, and overall Saturday Night Live magic is missing. And since new episodes air at 11 p.m. ET, I would much rather skip the NBC showing and watch the episode the following day on Peacock. That way, I can skip any parts or skits I don't care for.