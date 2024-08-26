Here's what's streaming on Peacock in September 2024
A new month is here, which means new shows added to streamers. Including Peacock. However, I'm going to be real with you guys. It's kind of slim pickings when it comes to the platform in September 2024. There's only one new drama, but there are a few other options depending on what you're in the mood to watch. Check out the shows coming to Peacock in September 2024 and their premiere dates below:
- Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist - Sept. 5, 2024
- Bel-Air season 3 finale (2-episode release) - Sept. 5
- New episodes of The Ark - on Syfy Wednesdays, stream on Peacock Thursdays
- Ravens vs. Chiefs - NFL Kickoff Game (NBC and Peacock) - Sept. 5
- Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark (comedy special) - Sept. 12
- One Chicago shows - on NBC Wednesdays, stream on Peacock Thursdays starting Sept. 26
- Tea Town Teddy Bears (kids show) - Sept. 26
Keep reading as we highlighted two productions you should definitely check out on Peacock at the start of the fall season!
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Release date: Sept. 5
I'm actually pretty excited about Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Peacock's only new drama in September 2024, because of the impressive cast list! We've got the amazingly talented Taraji P. Henson joined by Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, and Terrence Howard.
The first three episodes of the series are set to debut on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Going forward, one new installment will then be released weekly on Thursdays. There's a total of 8 episodes. Check out the official synopsis below:
"Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.” When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice."
Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark
Release date: Sept. 12
One of the best parts of Saturday Night Live is definitely the Weekend Update bit with Colin Jost and Michael Che. These two are so funny, especially as pretend co-anchors together. So any time we can get a little bit of extra time with these two, it's definitely a treat for us fans! Well, Jost and Che are leaving the SNL stage for just a bit to give us a comedy special coming to Peacock.
Not much is known about Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark yet. We'll have to wait until Sept. 12 when it streams on Peacock for us to learn what the theme is and what jokes the two hosts will cover. But honestly. I don't even need to know. Whatever comes from these two, count me in! Che also shared the news on Instagram a while back. Check out the post below!
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Peacock and more streamers!