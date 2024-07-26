The 6 best shows coming in August 2024
By Sandy C.
There are plenty of new shows and returning favorites coming to streaming throughout the month of August 2024. But let’s be honest, they are not all worth watching. That said, Show Snob is here to help by offering you a curated list of the six best shows to stream.
First things first! Which streaming platforms will you need to be subscribe to in order to watch the shows we recommend? All of them, really. The winner for the month of August is Hulu, as we have two shows to recommend from the platform. The others, Apple TV+, Netflix, Max, and Peacock only have one show each. We were also sure to include a fun mix of shows, offering you plenty of variety. You’ll find drama, comedy, and action.
Before we dive into all of the details on our top three suggestions, here’s a full list of the six shows Show Snob will be streaming in August 2024.
- Reasonable Doubt season 2 on Hulu
- Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Hulu
- Bad Monkey on Apple TV+
- A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder on Netflix
- Industry season 3 on Max
- Homecide: Life on the Street on Peacock
Bad Monkey (new series)
Streamer: Apple TV+
Release date: Aug. 14
Synopsis and more: The main reason I am watching Bad Monkey on Apple TV+ is because the platform has been on a roll! Talk about a winning streak. This year has seen some of the best shows come from Apple TV+, with the latest being Presumed Innocent, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. This is why we’ll be checking out Bad Monkey as soon as it drops on Aug. 14.
Bad Monkey stars Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy, a former detective who is now a restaurant inspector after a series of unfortunate events. What seems like a normal workday for Andrew turns upside down after the finding of a severed arm, pulling Andrew back into the action. The story is based on the book of the same name by Carl Hiaasen and also stars Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Meredith Hagner, Rob Delaney, and others.
Homicide: Life on the Street (streaming for the first time)
Streamer: Peacock
Release date: Aug. 19
Synopsis and more: Homicide: Life on the Street is not a new series and it is not a returning series with a new season. The police action-drama premiered on NBC in 1993, running for 122 episodes across seven seasons. Even today, Homicide: Life on the Street is one of the most critically acclaimed dramas, so I’m surprised it wasn’t available to stream anywhere. I’m glad it finally has a home on Peacock. In addition to all 122 episodes set to drop on Aug. 19, Peacock will also be home to the series-wrapping movie Homicide: The Movie from 2000, which has been remastered for HD and 4K viewing. I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to checking this series out. It stars Andre Braugher, Daniel Baldwin, Richard Belzer, Clark Johnson, and many others.
Reasonable Doubt season 2
Streamer: Hulu
Release date: Aug. 22
Synopsis and more: I’ll be honest, I missed watching the first season and only learned about Reasonable Doubt a few weeks ago. I gave it a shot and let’s just say I binged the entire first season over a few days. I’m now very excited for season 2! If you’re also a new fan, watch ahead of the season 2 debut, which premieres on Hulu at the end of the month. Spoilers ahead if you have not watched the first season.
Reasonable Doubt season 2 wastes no time pulling audiences to the edge of their seats as we reenter the life of Jax Stewart. Our favorite lawyer has a new difficult case on her hands, one that involves defending a close friend who claims to have killed her husband in self-defense. The legal drama stars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Christopher Cassarino, Angela Grovey, and others.
From this list, what will you be watching?