The 7 worst shows on streaming so far (and yes, A Man in Full is on the list)
By Sandy C.
Before I kick off this list, allow me to first acknowledge that the year 2024 has been rather kind to audiences. I was expecting to have a list of at least 15 shows. I thought I was going to have to cut the list down a bit! But color me surprised! When it comes to the world of streaming, 2024 hasn't been half bad! I have enjoyed the majority of shows I've streamed. However, make no mistake, this could be because there haven't been as many releases as in previous years. But quality over quantity, right?
Now, it's only fair we give a shoutout to our favorite streaming shows before we jump on the hater train. Which series have you enjoyed the most so far in 2024? For me, in no particular order, my top five shows are Under the Bridge (Hulu), Constellation (Apple TV+), Fallout (Prime Video), TWD: Those Who Live (AMC), and my current obsession, Baby Reindeer (Netflix). As you can see from my short list, it's a healthy mix of several streaming platforms and not just one in particular. This is because, even though Netflix's library is significantly larger than its competitors, quality wins.
That said, not all streaming shows have stood out to me. In my list, I'm including shows I watched but couldn't finish and shows that I did make it to the finale, but was only to be disappointed by the conclusion. And remember, this is my list! Feel free to share your thoughts. Here are the seven worst shows on streaming so far this year (listed in order of release date).
Echo
Echo on Disney+ is part of the MCU world. The series stars Alaqua Cox, reprising her role as Maya Lopez (aka Echo), a character we first met in Hawkeye. Taking place several months after the events of Hawkeye, Maya is on the run from Wilson Fisk. Maya returns to her hometown in Oklahoma, hoping to wait out the storm there, but Maya quickly realizes that she can't keep running from her past. To beat her inner demons (and Fisk), Maya needs to connect to her Native American roots and embrace who she truly is.
After a sneak peek of Maya Lopez in Hawkeye, I couldn't wait to watch Alaqua Cox star in her own series. Unfortunately, it was a struggle watching Echo from beginning to end (yes, I hung around!). Echo recycles tired tropes and focuses on all the wrong things, throwing the importance of character depth out the window. Because of this, it was impossible to become emotionally invested in any storyline or characters. Echo is a miniseries, which means there likely won't be another season, and that's probably for the best! The Disney+ series was one of the first out of the gate, premiering on Jan. 9.
Mary & George
Did you think Bridgerton was going to be the only sexy historical drama? Not if Starz has anything to say about it! Enter Mary & George. Sadly, though, the big difference is that Bridgerton is actually watchable. Okay, I know that sounds so cruel, but that's how much I did not enjoy Mary & George on Starz. Or if I'm being perfectly honest, I was not even able to finish watching, I stopped halfway. Life is too short to watch bad TV, my friends!
It's really a shame, too! Mary & George features a star-studded cast that includes Julianne Moore, Nicholas Galitzine, and Tony Curran. But don't take my word for it! If you still want to give Mary & George a chance, stream it on Starz. The series premiered on March 5.
Griselda
I wanted to love Griselda so much, guys! I love Sofía Vergara and was excited to see her take on a more serious, ambitious role. On the bright side, it is not Vergara who ruined the series, it's the lazy writing and vapid storytelling. Vergara's performance actually exceeded my expectations. I hope the next project she books does not waste her talent.
In reality, Griselda on Netflix didn't stand much of a chance. For starters, the story glamorizes the life of a criminal, a controversial theme. It also doesn't help that the series uses tired tropes and is incredibly predictable. We all need a break from the rise-and-fall narrative. This may all be my unpopular opinion, though, as I know critics loved it! At this time, Griselda has an 87% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. Go figure.
Apples Never Fall
The limited series (no plans for a second season) premiered on March 14 exclusively on Peacock. Apples Never Fall is based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name. The book is a great read and one I would recommend. And while there are always a few changes in book-to-screen adaptations, the Peacock went off the rails in the final episodes, giving fans of the book an entirely different ending. An ending that left viewers with a lot of questions, and not in a good way. Without revealing too much, there are plots that were never revisited. The fate of a major character is also left to the viewer's imagination. If you decide to give Apples Never Fall a watch, know that the time spent watching the series will not pay off.
The Girls on the Bus
The Girls on the Bus premiered on March 14 on Max to negative reviews from both critics and audiences. The series centers on four journalists who bond and form a strong friendship as they follow a parade of flawed presidential candidates. Political dramas can be hit-and-miss as it is not an easy genre to tackle. Oftentimes, these shows try so hard to be different and cool, that they completely miss the mark. And that's the case for The Girls on the Bus. If you're considering watching Max's The Girls on the Bus, hop off and take a detour!
Velma
The hate on Max's Velma is something I have not seen in a long while. Reception from both critics and fans was overwhelmingly negative when the first season premiered. I did not think it could get any worse, but Velma season 2 arrived on April 25 to prove us all wrong. Does Mindy Kaling's animated series deserve this much hate? Probably not. Is Velma any good? Absolutely not.
I was cheering for Velma when I first learned about it. Trying to pass as edgy and modern, Velma is nothing more than a cheap attempt to cash in on nostalgia. All it did was butcher these beloved characters from our childhood. If you still want to watch Velma to see what all the hate is about, be my guest! The first two seasons are streaming on Max. It has not been renewed for a third season, and I doubt it will.
A Man in Full
Netflix released A Man in Full on May 2, so it is one of the newer shows on the list. Where to even begin with this one? Should we start by discussing the toxic stereotypes that are featured in the series or dive right into the outdated portrayal of masculinity?
The story is based on Tom Wolfe's novel of the same name. The series sees Atlanta-based real estate mogul Charlie Croker (played by Jeff Daniels) go bankrupt and subsequently desperate to protect his empire. A Man in Full also stars Diane Lane, Lucy Liu, Tom Pelphrey, and others. I would say to watch and find out yourself, but you are much better off not knowing about it.
Do you agree with my list, Show Snobs? Which shows would you add?