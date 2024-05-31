The Bear is coming to a TV near you! What you need to know about the show’s cable debut
At last, folks who don’t have Hulu can get a chance to see The Bear! Here’s when and where the Emmy-winning hit comes to regular broadcast cable!
In just two seasons, The Bear has gone from an overlooked critical favorite to one of the hottest shows on television. It centers around chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who takes over his late brother’s Chicago sandwich shop. Carmy dreams of transforming the place into a top restaurant but faces numerous challenges, like his brother’s debts.
With the help of his cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Carmy overcomes problems to open up his own place. The show balances the comedy with amazingly well-written stories on family, grief and loss to the point it seems more of a drama.
The show has blossomed into a huge success with audiences as well as critics. It’s dominated in awards, winning 10 Emmys, including Best Comedy Series, and awards for White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach.
As a Hulu original, the show naturally airs new episodes there and on Disney+. While made under the FX umbrella, it hasn’t aired on regular cable yet but that looks to change.
When can you watch The Bear on FX?
Per Variety, The Bear will premiere on FX on Sunday, June 2. Per the plan, the show will air each night with two episodes, beginning at 10/9c for four nights; the penultimate and Season 1 finale will wrap up the marathon on Wednesday, June 5.
That’s only the first season so far, but it’s likely that season 2 will follow. This is an obvious way to get attention for the show’s coming Season 3 premiere, which hits Hulu on June 27. Season 4 is already being filmed.
It will be interesting to see how the series performs on FX as all episodes drop at once on Hulu. Now, the producers get to see how the audience feels about them spaced out and if that could affect the Season 4 Hulu release.
It’s also good for viewers who have heard the show’s buzz and want to check it out but don’t have Hulu. Now, they finally get their chance to see it and that might sway them to give Hulu a try to enjoy the coming Season 3.
So, for new fans, this is the chance to finally enjoy The Bear, while those already into it can check it out in a new light while waiting for Season 4.
The Bear Season 1 premieres on FX Sunday June 2 at 10/9c. Season 4 premieres on Hulu June 27.