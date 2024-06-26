The Bear season 3 drops early! Release time and what to expect
It's officially The Bear week! The award-winning FX series returns with its highly anticipated third season, where we'll pick up from the friends and family night opening of the titular restaurant. Last we left off, Carmy was stuck in the walk-in and in serious self-destruction mode, while Sydney had a much-deserved good night — all things considered, of course. Carmy and Natalie's mom actually showed, though they might not ever know it as she didn't actually make it into the restaurant. Emotions will, no doubt, be high as we return to the Chicago-based dramedy.
Like the previous two seasons, The Bear season 3 will drop all episodes at once, and just like season 2, it will consist of 10 episodes. That means you'd better pop your popcorn and get your comfortable clothes on because this is bound to be a whirlwind of a binge! From the intense scenes in the kitchen to the emotional moments between characters outside of the restaurant, there's always a lot going on in this show. That's part of the reason why we love it so much!
The Bear season 3 will release earlier than expected
It's time to count down the hours because Hulu has announced that The Bear season 3 will be dropping early! Instead of releasing on Thursday, June 27 as previously reported, the new season will now be releasing all 10 episodes on Wednesday, June 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET. / 6:00 p.m. PT on Hulu. That's three hours earlier than a usual Hulu release.
In a press release, Hulu noted: "Internationally, Disney+ will drop all 10 episodes simultaneously at the new time in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Egypt, and select countries in the Middle East, and launch season three of The Bear in all other territories at a later date."
What to expect from season 3
There's a lot to look forward to in The Bear season 3. Based on the trailer, which you can watch below, we know that just because the restaurant is up and running doesn't mean all of the staff's problems have been solved. At the end of season 2, Carmy burns bridges with both Richie and Claire, and in a rant, he talks about having to maintain his "psycho" mindset without any distractions. Of course, he's referring to his relationship with Claire, which he may or may not have ruined. As usual, we can expect Carmy to be full of self-doubt as he moves forward in the new season. So what about Sydney?
Sydney is in a much better place than Carmy, at least at the end of season 2. In the trailer for season 3, she might be thriving in the chaos of the restaurant, but it doesn't look like she and Carmy are seeing eye to eye. Carmy's controlling nature might get in the way of his staff. Will that push Sydney out?
Here's the official synopsis for season 3, courtesy of Hulu:
"Season three of FX’s The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.- Hulu
Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow."
