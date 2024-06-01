The Bear season 3 releases this month! Here's everything to know
Emmy Award-winning dramedy The Bear is one of the best shows on TV right now, and fans are ecstatic about its return this June. Starring Jeremy Allen White, the FX/Hulu series follows Carmy, a professional chef with experience at Michelin-star restaurants, who returns to Chicago to take over his family's sandwich shop after his brother passes away. With the pressure to do his brother right — and his own personal expectations he has for himself — Carmy struggles to do the near-impossible with the help of his friends and family: run a successful business in his hometown.
The second season sees Carmy and Sydney work through their new plans for the restaurant, now called The Bear, and Carmy begins a romantic relationship with a woman named Claire who he knew growing up. His distraction from the restaurant causes tension between him and Sydney, while Richie trains at an upscale restaurant and Marcus learns from a pastry chef in Copenhagen. There's no doubt the upcoming third season will deliver on what fans have come to expect from The Bear — fast-paced action in the kitchen, emotional conflicts, and heartwarming comedy.
The Bear season 3 premieres on June 27
The third season of The Bear premieres on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Like previous seasons, all episodes will drop at once on Hulu. There will be 10 episodes this time around.
I think I speak for many fans when I say I wish Hulu switched to a weekly release with this one! It's fun to binge a new season, don't get me wrong, but it would feel more special if The Bear dropped one episode per week. This would also keep fans engaged for 10 weeks instead of potentially just one. In the streaming age, people binge shows quickly — especially when they've been anticipating the release — and then move on to the next thing.
As reported by Deadline, John Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks, addressed the decision to keep The Bear as a one-day drop:
"When we came back for season 2, we debated, since we knew now that we had a hit, can we milk it a little bit? Can we roll it out over weeks, more Bear is better? We then thought that’s a rotten thing to do, to change it up for the audience. The way that [creator Christopher Storer] makes it, even though the episodes are separate, there’s a whole vibe to every season so we decided not to change what we had already set in motion and I have no doubt that we’ll keep doing it because we did it in the past. Even if we could, I don’t think we’d change it now."- Landgraf
To me, doing a weekly release wouldn't be milking it; it would just turn The Bear into appointment viewing, and in turn, it would create a bigger conversation around friends, co-workers, and the overall fandom. It'd be more enjoyable for the fans! But, hey, what can you do? I'll be binging all 10 episodes of season 3, no doubt!
Trailer and teasers
To give us a glimpse into what we can expect from The Bear season 3, FX/Hulu released a full-length trailer on May 29, and we've also gotten to see two short teasers. Check them out:
The full-length trailer for The Bear season 3 has given fans a ton to talk about, with it starting off with narration from Carmy who considers starting “a different kind of restaurant.” We then cut to a scene with Mikey, suggesting this is a flashback of a conversation between the two brothers. Carmy is likely remembering who he’s doing this all for. As the trailer continues, we see that Carmy has established some non-negotiables for the restaurant. Carmy and Claire are still broken up, but it seems like they still have feelings for each other despite how they left off.
Carmy is getting very formal this season, also coming up with a partnership agreement for himself and Sydney. But is he going too far? In another scene, Tina questions Carmy for changing the menu so often. The trailer also suggests that he’s trying to get The Bear a Michelin star, which seems incredibly ambitious for where they’re standing.
One quick moment that has fans theorizing sees Sydney shaking a man’s hand who we haven’t seen before. Could she be going to another restaurant? I wouldn’t entirely blame her if she’s had enough. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the trailer also features multiple moments of Carmy yelling at Richie. Poor Cousin. He means well!
If you think Carmy and crew are going to be smooth sailing in The Bear season 3, have you even watched this show? I'm just hoping for some moments of peace here and there!
You can read the official synopsis for season 3 here:
"Season three of FX’s The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.
Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow."
Cast
Of course, we can expect the main players to return in The Bear season 3, as confirmed by FX/Hulu. This includes:
- Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto
- Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
- Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto
- Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks
- Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero
- Matty Matheson as Neil Fak
- Oliver Platt as Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski
- Molly Gordon as Claire
It looks like Will Poulter will also reprise his role of Luca, which is kind of surprising. As a pastry chef living in Copenhagen introduced to us in the standalone episode "Honeydew," I figured we would never see the character again. But the actor was spotted filming for the show in April in Chicago, signaling that he'll likely be traveling to the United States in season 3. It's also possible he could've been filming for season 4. We can expect Jon Bernthal to appear in flashbacks as Carmy's brother Michael "Mikey" Berzatto.
Catch up on The Bear season 1 on cable!
Looking for something to watch on TV in the next few days? It was just announced that FX will air the first season of The Bear as a four-night marathon beginning on Sunday, June 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET. Here's the full schedule in case you're interested in rewatching or catching up for the first time:
- Sunday, June 2, 10 p.m. ET/PT – Episode 1 (“System”) and 2 (“Hands”)
- Monday, June 3, 10 p.m. ET/PT – Episode 3 (“Brigade”) and 4 (“Dogs”)
- Tuesday, June 4, 10 p.m. ET/PT – Episode 5 (“Sheridan”) and 6 (“Ceres”)
- Wednesday, June 5, 10 p.m. ET/PT – Episode 7 (“Review”) and 8 (“Braciole”)
There's no word on whether or not FX will air the second installment on TV as well, but if not, you can always stream the 10 episodes of the sophomore season at any time on Hulu.
If you can't get enough of The Bear, you'll be happy to learn that the show has reportedly been renewed for a fourth season. It was reported by both Deadline and Variety in March that the show would film seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back. This show has been great at consistently putting out one season each June, and we don't anticipate that to stop with season 4! If anything, maybe it'll come out even sooner than we thought it might.
Check back with us at Show Snob for more updates on The Bear, and be sure to read our episodic recaps when season 3 begins streaming on June 27!