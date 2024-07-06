The Big Door Prize season 3 is not happening on Apple TV+ (Was canceling the series the right move?)
Sorry to you fans of The Big Door Prize. After two seasons, the show is not coming back for a third on Apple TV+, per Deadline. The season 2 finale was released on June 12, 2024 and at least the streamer didn't make viewers wait too long to know the fate of the series. Though it is a disappointment since The Big Door Prize season 2 ended on a cliffhanger.
This comes at a bit of a surprise as Apple TV+ is pretty good about running their shows for two to three seasons, and at least coming to a good ending. In fact, the sci-fi drama got an early season 2 renewal back in April 2023 before the full first season has even been streaming. That's why it's a shock that the platform decided to make this move. And like I said before, because of the cliffhanger too.
In The Big Door Prize season 2 episode 10, "Deercoming," we see Trina take Kolton's card that says 'guide' on it, which is needed after her father, Dusty, caused Morpho to malfunction in the penultimate episode. Dusty goes ahead and uses it, finds himself in the machine, and then is faced with a blue glow on the other side of glass not knowing where in the world he is. And, cut to black!
The Big Door Prize needed a season 3
So should Apple TV+ have renewed The Big Door Prize for season 3? I honestly think so. It's a huge disappointment that the Chris O'Dowd-led series came to an end like this and now we'll forever be asking questions of what happened to Dusty. Plus, I think the story is a unique one as this machine doesn't only effect one person or family, it's a whole town. Which is an interesting take.
The characters are also likable and well-written, with the story staying engaging. Plus, not only are we wondering what happened to Dusty. Us viewers never get the answer of who exactly brought this Morpho machine into the lives of the residents of Deerfield and why. What's the whole point of all of this? Unfortunately, we will never know.
And so I wish Apple TV+ at least gave the production one more season to wrap things up. Even if it was a shorter one. Oh, well. What can we do? The good-ish news is that The Big Door Prize is based on the novel of the same name by M.O. Walsh, so perhaps we'll find the answers there. I don't know. I haven't read the book. But you know what I'm going to go ahead and go do now!
Both seasons of The Big Door Prize are streaming on Apple TV+.