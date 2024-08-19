The Boys boss warns fans that there will be ‘lots of death’ in final season
By Cody Schultz
If you thought the first four seasons of The Boys were gory and full of deaths, it’s time to start preparing yourself as it seems the creative team is planning for there to be even more shocking and major deaths in the show’s final season!
“There will probably be lots of death,” series creator Eric Kripke told Total Film at SDCC when asked about the upcoming final season which is currently being written.
As Kripke elaborated, the writers aren’t planning on upping the death toll just for shock value but the reason is simple: they can take bigger swings as this is the final chapter of the show and they no longer have to worry about killing a character off prematurely.
“There’s no guarantee of who’s going to survive because you don’t have to keep them for another season,” Kripke explained. “So you can have really shocking big things happen all the time. We’re as the writers, as we’re starting to cook it up, we’re really enjoying that.”
It’s a very valid point as the last thing you want to do is kill a main character who is needed for a future season, but knowing that season 5 is the final season means that the show is racing towards its finish line and the show can kill off mainstay characters a bit more freely than in the past. We don’t quite know how the show will end or how closely it will follow the comic book endings, but we know things are finally coming to a head and we’ve reached the endgame of the show.
With the show coming to an end as The Boys go head-to-head with Homelander and the Supes of the world, we’d be dumb to expect that everyone will make it out alive. This show has never played it safe and in battle, there are sure to be casualties that leave an impact on the viewers, which means the deaths of major characters and not just secondary characters.
Knowing death is coming is actually a bit exciting as it means there are no safe characters any longer which means we’ll go into every episode sitting on the edge of our seats and worrying about our favorite characters. That’s a good thing because no one wants a predictable ending, and if there is one thing this show has taught us over the years is that it never plays things safe.
With the guardrails off, the show is sure to deliver more than a few shocking deaths with fan-favorite characters likely to meet their demises across the season as the final battle unfolds. Just who will be standing when all is said and done? That’s an exciting question to ponder, and a question that is sure to keep us talking until the final season finally arrives on Prime Video – whenever that might end up being.