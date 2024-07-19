All of the major deaths in The Boys season 4
By Bryce Olin
The Boys season 4 is an especially brutal season of the series. In terms of overall death and destruction, The Boys season 4 is similar to the other seasons of the series. In terms of political division, nothing comes close to the new season of the series.
With the release of The Boys season 4 episode 8 on Thursday, July 18, we’ve counted up all of the major deaths this season. And, there are a lot!
Spoilers ahead for The Boys season 4!
Who dies in The Boys season 4?
My unofficial tally adds up to 14 major deaths in The Boys season 4! That doesn’t include the more minor deaths of unnamed characters. There are at least another two dozen deaths of more minor or unnamed characters.
We shared the list of deaths in chronological-ish order.
Todd and the two other Homelander fans
Homelander superfans Todd and two others were called in by Sage to meet their hero at a Vought location off-site. When they arrive, A-Train, Deep, and Black Noir join the group. Homelander and Sage make A-Train, Deep, and Black Noir kill Todd and the Homelander fans. Later, they bring their bodies to the courthouse. Sage starts a riot between the Homelander fans and Starlights, and A-Train is called in to rush Todd and the two other bodies to the scene to make it look like they were killed in the riot by Starlights. And, that’s where things officially kick off in The Boys season 4 premiere.
Koy
Koy is the stunt coordinator who was planning Ryan’s first save. While Ryan isn’t using his full strength during their training sessions, Ryan lets loose during the actual live run. Koy is playing the criminal who takes a hostage. Ryan shows up to save the day, but Homelander shows up, too, which annoys Ryan. Instead of merely disarming Koy and saving the hostage, Ryan throws him two-plus city blocks into the side of a building. Koy goes splat.
Splinter
At Truth Con, MM, Butcher, Frenchie, and Kimiko are jumped by Splinter, Sage, and Firecracker. Sage and Firecracker survive, but Splinter and his replicas with fresh cases of pink eye are killed when Butcher stabs him through the head at the end of the second episode of season 4.
The Vought on Ice cast
In the third episode of The Boys, there aren’t many main deaths. Homelander tries to kill Hughie who is running through the rafters and ventilation system above the Vought on Ice rehearsal. Luckily for Hughie, MM is there to blast the stage lights. It throws off Homelander’s lasers. Unluckily for the Vought on Ice cast, several members are killed by Homelander’s lasers and in the chaos that ensues.
Ezekiel
For a moment, it looks like Starlight might kill Firecracker in the fourth episode. It also appears Ezekiel, who finds Frenchie in Firecracker’s trailer, might kill Frenchie. Then, it looks like Ezekiel might kill Butcher. Instead, it’s Ezekiel who gets ripped to smithereens in episode 4. Butcher stumbles upon Ezekiel strangling Frenchie. Butcher tries to fight him off, but Ezekiel gets Butcher in a headlock. Butcher is on his last breath when something changes inside of him. The next thing we know there’s blood all over, Ezekiel is in pieces, and Butcher claims to not know what happened. As we learn later, he’s very aware of what happened!
Hugh Campbell, Sr.
In the fifth episode of season 4, Hugh Campbell, Sr., also known as Hughie’s dad, is awake and feeling great after getting injected with Compound V. Unfortunately, it doesn’t last long. The Compound V wreaks havoc on Hugh, giving him powers, erasing his memory, and more. He kills several people at the hospital before Hughie and his ex-wife, Daphne, put him out of his misery.
Cameron Coleman
Cameron Coleman, the talk show host, also dies in the fifth episode of season 4. He’s outed by Ashley and A-Train as the leak at Vought who is putting everything, including Homelander and Sage's big plan, in jeopardy. After V52, Homelander tests the Supes loyalty at Vought by asking those in attendance to murder Cameron Coleman. They happily do it.
Everyone killed by the V’d up farm animals
We also see a number of minor characters killed by V’d-up sheep, chickens, and other farm animals at Stan Edgar’s old place after Sameer loses control of the compound and Compound V leaks into the groundwater.
Tek Knight
For the giant mess that was the party at Tek Knight’s mansion in the sixth episode, it’s surprising that only one person actually died. Despite MM having a panic attack that masked as a heart attack, Annie tranquilizing Firecracker, Sage getting shot in the head, and everything that happened to Hughie, Tek Knight was the only person who was killed. After abusing Hughie for the full episode, Tek Knight gets strangled by his butler after he reveals the plan to use his jails to lock up Homelander’s political enemies.
Ambrosius
One of the deaths that hit me the hardest in season 4 was obviously Ambrosius, Deep’s octopus girlfriend. Deep has always been messed up, but man, this is bad, bad, bad. After an argument with Ambrosius about Sage in episode 7, Deep breaks her glass tank and lets her suffocate to death on the floor of his closet. It’s so messed up!
Webweaver
Webweaver wasn’t a super big part of The Boys season 4, but he was how the Boys learned about Homelander and Sage’s master plan. In the seventh episode, Homelander and Firecracker question Webweaver about working with Butcher, MM, and the Boys, but Webweaver can’t stop his web juice from shooting out of his web hole. He annoys Homelander, who then rips Webweaver in half.
Victoria Neuman
At the end of season 4, Butcher shockingly uses his new Supe abilities to rip Victoria in half after she makes a deal with Hughie and MM to work with them to stop Homelander and Vought. This is the most shocking death of the season by far, and it’s going to be really interesting to see what happens with Butcher moving forward.
Although she was bad news, Victoria is one of the best characters in this show. I’m definitely going to miss her in The Boys season 5!
Grace Mallory
Honestly, Grace Mallory’s been living on borrowed time in The Boys. She directly opposed Homelander for so long that it only makes sense that Ryan, someone she loved and someone who loved her, is the person who took her out. After Grace breaks the news to Ryan that he’s the one who has to save everyone from Homelander and Ryan freaks out, Grace threatens to lock him up and hold him hostage until he’s strong enough to beat his dad, Ryan throws Grace against the wall, killing her. It’s not a Koy-level, but it’s rough for one of the most important characters in the series.
Shifter Annie
The shape-shifting Supe evaded capture by the Boys for two episodes. The shifter eventually kidnaps Annie, pretends to be her, and tries to kill President Singer. Luckily, real Annie shows up and chokes out Shifter Annie before she kills Singer and the rest of the Boys who are protecting him.
Almost everyone at Vought
In the season 4 finale, we also say goodbye to many of the familiar faces at Vought. No major characters are killed in the Vought Massacre by Deep, Black Noir, and Firecracker, but it’s still quite a disturbing scene. After outing Victoria as a Supe, Homelander instructs Ashley to round up a list of everyone in the company who doesn’t have allegiance to him. Deep, Black Noir, and Firecracker kill everyone on the list. It’s horrific!
Those are all the major deaths we remember in The Boys season 4! There was a lot of death and destruction, but the Boys are still alive. If they’re still alive, there’s a chance that they’ll take down Homelander and Vought.