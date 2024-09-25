The Boys lands Snowpiercer vet for its fifth and final season
We may be likely more than a year from The Boys season 5, but there is already more casting news to get excited about. A Snowpiercer vet is joining the series.
Daveed Diggs has been tapped for a series regular role in The Boys season 5, according to TVLine. This remains to be the fifth and final season of the series, which has always been Eric Kripke’s plans.
Daveed Diggs’ role in The Boys season 5 is a secret
Right now, all we know is that Diggs will join the cast as a series regular. Amazon hasn’t announced who he will play, or whether he will be a villain or a vigilante.
The last we left The Boys, they had been abducted and separated. Annie January ran away after getting the nod from Hughie. With her outside, she stands a chance of getting Hughie and the others back. Kimiko couldn’t hold anyone back as Frenchie was mind-controlled into the van. Meanwhile, MM was taken out while in the bathroom at the airport as he tried to escape.
Annie and Kimiko will need to regroup, and that could lead to finding other Supes who want to take down Homelander or just finding others who want to be vigilantes to fight off the growing concern about Vought and Supes.
This isn’t the first time Amazon has kept casting quiet. For the longest time, we didn’t know who Jeffrey Dean Morgan would play, and even when there was confirmation, there was a huge twist that had us excited.
What does this mean for Snowpiercer?
Diggs has just come off a four-season run on Snowpiercer, which ended with a climactic and hopeful finale on Sunday, Sept. 22. This was the series finale with season 4 written as that—yes, the writers had enough time to give the show the ending it deserved.
So, even without The Boys casting, there was never going to be a fifth season. That doesn’t rule out some sort of spin-off or revival in a few years, but it’s the end of the line for the time being.
The Boys season 5 isn’t expected to arrive until 2026.
The Boys is available to stream on Prime Video.