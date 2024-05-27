The Boys season 5 is happening (Though we might have another long wait ahead)
By Mark Lynch
There’s no doubt that season 4 of The Boys will be a hit. It’s been the most consistent comic book show of the past 10 years. The A-show, or one of the others -The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Gen V - helps expand and improve the universe. Adding actors like Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Susan Heyward (Powers), and Valorie Curry (The Lost Symbol) to this upcoming season will add to The Boys' success.
The Boys season 4 debuts on June 13 with three new episodes on Prime Video. The multiple-episode release has become a staple with the series. This helps fans understand the storyline better before it goes to weekly releases. Now they can wait until the season ends or binge it all at once. Unfortunately, when season 4 concludes, it will be a while until The Boys season 5 comes out.
The great news is that The Boys has officially been renewed for season 5, even before the fourth season has debuted! Though we might have to wait a while before the next chapter in the story arrives. The Boys normally debuts yearly. The only time it didn’t was due to the 2023 writers and actors strikes. It may have upset fans, but it was the right thing to do for the people who put the show together. It helps the viewers as well. A happy and comfortable worker will work harder and have a clearer mind. That makes for better shows and characters.
With season 5 though, the show should resume its regular schedule. That means it's likely that it will be at least a year until we see Billy Butcher, Annie January, and Homelander again potentially in 2025. If you check the release schedule, you’ll notice that the seasons of the series are normally released in the year's third quarter. Season 2 was the only one released in the fourth. We shared the premiere and finale dates for all the seasons below, including the upcoming fourth season.
Season
Premiere Date
Finale Date
1
July 26, 2019
July 26, 2019 (binge drop)
2
Sept. 4, 2020
Oct. 9, 2020
3
June 3, 2022
July 8, 2022
4
June 13, 2024
July 18, 2024
It is possible that the spin-off series could be why season 5 is possibly released later than normal. Gen V season 2 has already begun filming. Concerning the universe’s timeline, the second season will likely happen during and after season 4 of The Boys. This means that there could be a buffer in between shows. Despite superhero fatigue not being a thing, absence makes the heart grow fonder, as they say. Fans will anticipate the fifth (and I think potentially the final) season of Prime Video's hit show. It may stink to wait longer, but it’ll be worth it for two reasons.
First, Gen V will add more to the story and give everyone something to hold them over until the show’s probable return in 2025. Second, if this writer is correct and this is the final season, you’ll have a chance to go back and rewatch the entire season and maybe read the source material. This is a no-lose situation and will benefit everyone who loves this universe.
