The Boys season 4 episode 4 recap and review: "Wisdom of the Ages"

"Wisdom of the Ages". The Boys season 4 episode 4 . A+. “Wisdom of the Ages” is another superb episode of The Boys. Season 4 is just absolutely incredible. This might be the best season of the series so far, and it’s getting better and better. Antony Starr deserves all the praise for his role in this episode. As Homelander walks this lonely road, Starr turns in an Emmy-worthy performance .