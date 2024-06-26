The Boys season 4 episode 5 preview, date, and time: "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son"
By Bryce Olin
We've already seen half of The Boys season 4, even though the season just premiered two weeks ago! The Boys season 4 episode 5, titled "Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son," is the first episode of the second half of the season, and it looks like it's going to be another doozy of an episode.
The trailer for The Boys season 4 episode 5 was just released on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week, and it looks like this episode is going to be insane. It feels like this story is finally starting to come together as Butcher puts the wheels in motion on the virus that's going to kill the Supes.
What time does The Boys season 4 episode 5 come out?
You don't have long to wait now! The Boys season 4 episode 5 premieres at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 27, 2024. These episodes are only an hour-ish long, so we know people are staying up to watch the new episodes of the season. According to reports, ratings are up on season 4, which makes this one of the most popular shows on TV right now.
Sadly, there's some major competition that might knock The Boys off that top spot. House of the Dragon season 2 just premiered on MAX, while The Bear season 3 hits Hulu on Wednesday, June 26.
Here's when you can watch the new episode where you live:
- Pacific: 12:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 27
- Mountain: 1:00 a.m. MT on Thursday, June 27
- Central: 2 a.m. C on Thursday, June 27
- Eastern: 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 27
- British Summer Time: 8:00 a.m. BST on Thursday, June 27
The Boys season 4 episode 5 trailer
Prime Video dropped the first trailer for The Boys season 4 episode 5, "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son," and it's excellent!
In the trailer, it's revealed that the episode takes place during the V52 Expo, a play on Disney's D23. Deep, the Seven, and the rest of Vought are rolling out the next few phases of the Vought Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, Homelander, freshly unhinged from the events of episode 4, is clearly on one. He rolls out his new plans to save the country.
"This country is corrupt beyond repair," Homelander said. "We have to save it. We have to do some terrible things for the greater good. That's war."
During his speech, we get our first look at Sam and Cate, played by Asa Germann and Maddie Phillips, in Gen V. This is the first look at the "Guardians of Godolkin" since the events of the Gen V season 1 finale. We all know what happened at Godolkin, but we don't know how big of a role they will play in The Boys season 4.
Then, we get a look at Butcher and the Boys. Butcher tells them that he has found their answer: "A virus that kills Supes!" Perhaps, that's the Cate and Sam tie-in? We see some shattered bottles of what appears to be Compound V in a drain.
The trailer ends with flying sheep with giant fangs! Butcher yells, "Run!" Everyone feels for their lives! I honestly can't wait to see what this is all about!
Look at this sheep!
What to expect in The Boys season 4 episode 5
While we get a look at what's to come in the trailer, there are some big storylines that are missing. Clearly, Homelander is back up to no good with this speech, but we have yet to see the fallout from the little stunt he pulled at the lab where he grew up. Will there be any consequences? Can there be any consequences?
Obviously, Butcher is still trying to find a way to free Ryan from Homelander. That obviously means that he'll have to kill him because we know Homelander is powerful and relentless. It seems like the virus from Godolkin that Butcher discovered could be a way to take him out.
We also don't know the fallout from three major events in the fourth episode. Butcher killed Ezekiel in Firecracker's trailer. Will he be held accountable or targeted? Will that be swept under the rug? In addition, Starlight just assaulted Firecracker on national TV. What will the response be to her losing her cool?
And, obviously, at the end of the episode, Hugie or his mom, Daphne, gave Hugh, Hughie's dad, Compound V. It seemed to save his life, but at what cost?
We'll find out in the new episode on Thursday, June 27!