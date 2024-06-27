The Boys season 4 episode 5 recap and review: “Beware the Jabberwock, My Son”

The Boys season 4 episode 5 . A . “Beware the Jabberwock, My Son” slows down the fast-moving season and reveals the central conflict of the season. With Sage’s help, Homelander is reshaping Vought in his vision. As for the Boys, Butcher has one shot left before he kicks the bucket: re-create the virus that kills Supers before it’s too late. . . "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son"