The Boys ultimate watch guide: When and how to watch new episodes
The Boys are back! Find out when and how you can see new episodes of the wild comic book show's season 4!
The Boys has established itself as hands-down the weirdest comic book series ever made. The original comic by Garth Ennis was already a bloody ride and, even if it tones down the storylines, the TV version retains some of the most shocking moments ever seen. When a character having their head exploded becomes almost a regular event, that shows how crazy the series is.
Season 4 is set to amp things up by picking up plot threads from not only the Season 3 finale but the Gen V spinoff. Homelander has fully embraced being a twisted psychopath who's bizarrely cheered by some of the public. He's now decided the Seven should "stop acting like heroes and start acting like Gods."
Homelander has allied with Victoria Neuman, the Congresswoman, and secret head-exploding supe. Season 4 picks up on Election Night as Neuman becomes Vice-President-elect with the Boys knowing having her a heartbeat from the Oval Office is a bad thing. They have just a few months before Inauguration to try and expose Neuman's true nature. Already dying, Butcher seems intent on using a virus to wipe out all Supes and the rest of the Boys are deciding if he's right or wrong on this. Expect even more wild battles and outrageous antics, as only this series can provide. So when can we enjoy this show?
Season 4 cast
The season 4 cast is set to star Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Cameron Crovetti, Valorie Curry, and Susan Heyward.
Release schedule and times
As always, the show is available exclusively on Prime Video. The first three episodes are set to drop on Thursday, June 13, with new episodes dropping every week until the season 4 finale on July 18. Now, listen up because times have changed! Fans can tune in to catch new episodes on the dates below at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. A total of eight episodes will be featured in the upcoming season. Here's the full schedule for Season 4 shared by Games Radar:
- Episode 1 "Department of Dirty Tricks," June 13
- Episode 2 "Life Among the Septics," June 13
- Episode 3 "We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here," June 13
- Episode 4 "Wisdom of the Ages," June 20
- Episode 5 "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son", June 27
- Episode 6 "Dirty Business," July 4
- Episode 7 "The Insider," July 11
- Episode 8 "Assassination Run," July 18
As always, the show will have small trivia bits for each episode to watch on Prime and special recaps of the action. Thus, The Boys is set for another year of madness, with the first three episodes ready to kick things off in wild style, and who knows how it's all going to end up.
The Boys season 4 premieres Thursday, June 13 on Prime Video.