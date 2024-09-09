The Circle season 7, Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 and so much more to stream this week (Sept. 9-13)
By Sandy C.
You can’t only feel that the fall season is drawing closer because of the chilly mornings and lower temperatures, but because of how many new and returning shows are streaming. Fall TV is here, folks! And the week of Sept. 9 through Sept. 13 has something for everyone, I’m talking reality drama, comedy, and more.
Do you know what you’ll be watching? We’re here to help! For your convenience, we are providing a list of everything on streaming this week so you don’t miss out.
ALERT! This week sees the return of The Circle on Netflix with episodes 1-4 dropping on Sept. 11. The second batch of episodes, 5-8, will arrive on Sept. 18, episodes 9-12 on Sept. 25, and the big finale on Oct. 2. Netflix has always followed this release format for The Circle and it seems to be what works best, though I do wish the finale was part of the third batch and not have its own week.
Netflix will also be releasing Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 this week on Sept. 12. Show Snob was sure to provide recaps for the first part and we’ll be doing it again for part 2 so stay tuned!
What to stream this week (Sept. 9-13)
- My Brilliant Friend season 4 on HBO, Sept. 9
- The Circle season 7 on Netflix, Sept. 11
- The Old Man season 2 on FX and Hulu, Sept. 11 (FX) and Sept. 12 (Hulu)
- Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 on Netflix, Sept. 12
- Tulsa King season 2 on Paramount+, Sept. 13
- How to Die Alone on Hulu, Sept. 13
- Three Women season 2 on Starz, Sept. 13
Another show we’re excited to check out from this list is How to Die Alone on Hulu. The comedy-drama stars Natasha Rothwell as Melissa, a woman who has pretty much given up on her dreams. It’s not until Melissa experiences a near-death situation that she realizes it’s never too late to fight for what makes you happy. We can already tell this will be a motivational, yet hilarious, show! Stream it on Hulu when it drops all episodes on Sept. 13.
Lastly, we’d like to highlight Three Women season 2 on Starz. All episodes of the first season were released by Showtime earlier this year on Feb. 16. However, Showtime decided not to premiere the second season, canceling it from its upcoming programs. Starz then picked up Three Women and will be releasing season 2 episodes as a weekly release.
What will you be streaming this week? If there a series you think should be added to our list?