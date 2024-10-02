The Circle season 7 finale: The villain is finally revealed (and players were NOT happy)
By Sandy C.
That’s a wrap for The Circle season 7! And if you ask me, the right person took home the $100,000 prize. But the best thing about episode 13? The villain was unveiled, shocking all players (well, maybe all except for Jadejha).
If you have not yet watched The Circle season 7 episode 13, go stream it now on Netflix because this is your only spoiler warning. We’ll be diving into who wins the latest season of the social media competition and how we feel about the final players.
Episode 12 of The Circle season 7 left us with a cliffhanger. Who did Super Secret Influencer Madelyn go see to eliminate in person? Sweet, loyal Jadejha, unfortunately. Listen, Madelyn made it to the finale by lying and backstabbing the other players. Friends, alliances, it didn’t matter who it was, Madelyn proved to be an equal opportunity betrayer.
Now, does this make her a villain? It depends on who you ask. If you want my opinion – yes, absolutely. Listen, I appreciate and even admire a clever strategy. A little manipulation here and there is fine. After all, this is a game! You are in it to win, so I get it. But you can win without constructing a web of lies and hurting others, Madelyn! Have you not seen the show before?
Oh, the crocodile tears!
I’m sorry. But a fan of Madelyn I am not! I’m glad she did not win. Something else I loved about the finale was how everyone called her out when all her lies were revealed.
When Madelyn tells everyone that she lied about Darian wanting to get rid of Kevin, the room goes silent. The only one who wasn’t surprised was Jadejah. But the room couldn’t believe their ears. Kevin isn’t too innocent here, though, he should have known better than to believe Madelyn (or anyone else, really) before having a conversation with Darian, who was supposed to be his best friend in the game.
And don’t get me started about the pain and betrayal Savannah must’ve felt after learning that Madelyn voted her last. I mean, Madelyn lied to her face about this. Tsk. Tsk.
What did Madelyn do under the pressure of everyone looking at her like the villain she is? Cried. That’s right, she cried some crocodile tears. But it didn’t work. Everyone was ready to move on. Jadejah even tells Madelyn “I ain’t fallin’ for them tears.” Yes, ma’am! Neither are we. And then Savannah finishes things with “...props to you for being able to lie and deceive people, because I couldn't.” Cheers to that!
Also in the final five, we have Deb (playing as Rachel), Antonio (playing as Tierra), Jojo and Nicky Scarlotta (playing as Jojo’s girlfriend Gianna), and Kevin. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, I don’t like when a Catfish wins, but season 7 changed my mind.
The Scarlotta Twins (aka Gianna) win The Circle season 7
Is it the accent? The confidence? The jokes? The bromance? I don’t know, but I loved twins Jojo and Nicky from the start! My rule of not rooting for Catfish flew out the window. Yes, they may have pretended to be someone else in the game, but other than that, they were genuine. Jojo and Nicky remained loyal to the friends they made on The Circle and didn’t fabricate any lies about anyone (looking at you, Madelyn).
Do you need another reason to love this season’s The Circle winner? They are sharing the prize. The $100,000 prize money doesn’t double because two players are participating as two people. No. Jojo and Nicky will be splitting the money 50/50, which I love! Sharing is caring. They are happy to take home less money as long as they stick together. And now that the finale is out, I can’t wait to learn more about what the twins have been up to!
Who were you rooting for this season? Do you think the right contestant won The Circle?