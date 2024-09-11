The Circle season 7 twist: What is The Disruptor mode and how does it work? (Spoilers)
By Sandy C.
The first four episodes of The Circle season 7 are now streaming on Netflix. Each season of the reality competition series features a different twist, some have been fun, others not so much! One thing’s for sure, these twists always keep us on our toes! What is this season’s big shocker, it's called The Disruptor. But how does it work?
Of all the twists we have seen on Netflix’s The Circle which has been the most memorable? For me, it’s the AI robot joining the game – but I don’t mean this in a positive way! It’s memorable, but because of how much I did not enjoy it. In case you skipped last season, which is a rather forgettable one if I’m being honest, you missed that the big twist was that an artificial intelligence bot was part of the cast. The season was a snooze! And I’d like to think most fans agree with me here.
Needless to say, I am crossing my fingers hoping AI won't pop up this season. Only the first four episodes are out, and so far so good! What seems to be season 7’s big twist is The Disruptor, which was introduced early in the season.
How does The Disruptor mode work?
The fun thing about The Disruptor mode is that it will be different each time it is offered. The way it works is that players will be given the chance to become The Disruptor, the first to shout out they want this ability gets it. Becoming The Disruptor will either give them an advantage or throw them off their game.
In episodes 1-4, we see The Disruptor shake things up three times. The first was a huge advantage. Nicky and Jojo, who are playing as Gianna, jumped at the chance to become the disruptor, proving they are true risk takers. It paid off! “Gianna” was blocked by influencers Heather (playing as Andy) and Savannah. But because “Gianna” was The Disruptor, the twins were given immunity.
The second time The Disruptor came up, Kevin snagged it faster than the others. His power was to invite two players to a chat party where they will be the first to meet and greet newcomers Garret and Madelyn.
Finally, The Disruptor mode was used by Madelyn and Deb (playing as Rachel). Their “power” was to switch profiles and play as the other until the next blocking. If both survive and are not blocked, they may return to their original profiles. Ah, the suspense!
The Circle season 7 episodes 5-8 will drop on Netflix next Wednesday, Sept. 18. We can’t wait to see what The Disruptor twist does next!