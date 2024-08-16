The Conjuring TV series updates: Yes, it’s still happening!
By Sandy C.
It seems like it has been forever and a day since we learned that there are plans to create a series based on the highest grossing horror franchise, The Conjuring. It has been in the works for some time over at the streamer Max. Are there any updates? Well, the good news is that it is still happening.
The best update we can get when it comes to a series we hope to one day enjoy, is that it is still in the works. That said, it's good to know that The Conjuring TV series is still happening. So, at the very least, we know that it has not been canceled. The movie The Crooked Man can't say the same, so we're lucky! But it would still be nice if we knew the synopsis, the cast involved in the project, will anyone from the iconic movies make an appearance? Or how about even a premiere date? There are a few things we know, though! In case you haven’t been keeping up, we’re here to help! Here’s everything we know (so far) about the upcoming horror series.
The Conjuring universe is one of the biggest and most successful horror franchises of all time. At the time of this writing, there are eight movies in the franchise. This number include the original Conjuring movies, the spin-offs The Nun, and Annabelle. And there are still more to come! The Conjuring: Last Rites, which is set to be the final movie in the horror series, premieres on Sept. 5, 2025. But don’t worry, the Max TV series based on these movies will keep the haunting universe alive.
Variety shares that the series is still in development. In an interview with Casey Bloys (chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content), it was teased that the series is one of the many projects ahead. Bloys commented, “There are other properties like The Conjuring, which is a big movie franchise that we’re developing into a series…” I love how this reveal was sneaked in there. Fans were quick to catch it!
In the same update, Bloys also shared that a series based on the movie Crazy Rich Asians is in the works. I love horror, but I can’t wait to check this other series out! Another show in the works at Max, and one I’m not excited about, is a Green Lantern series.
As soon as we have more updates to share about The Conjuring TV series, we’ll update this post to let you know.