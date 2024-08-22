The first teaser for Secret Level is here (and more to know about Prime Video’s video game anthology series)
The first teaser for Secret Level gives video game fans a bit of an animated anthology, so here’s what you need to know about the Prime Video series!
Video gamers are long used to the fact that adaptations of games have historically been a mixed bag. Many movies based on video games were huge flops as the medium didn’t seem to get the respect it deserved. However, recent years have changed that with movies based on The Super Mario Bros, Sonic the Hedgehog and Uncharted box office hits. There have also been great TV shows based on games such as The Last of Us and the recently ended Halo. For the most part, video game adaptations are on an upswing (Let’s just ignore the disaster of Borderlands).
It does seem that animation is the best medium for games as they’re not as held back on budget and audiences can better accept wild video game action on the smaller screen. That’s what makes Secret Level so notable, as it will bring a score of games, both past and present, to audiences in a fun animated take!
What is Secret Level about?
The Prime Video series is an anthology created by and produced by Tim Miller, best known for directing the first Deadpool movie. The 15-episode series will showcase various video games with brand new stories set in each world with a different animated style, combining to a wonderful celebration of the medium.
"Each episode of ‘Secret Level’ serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming’s finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before."
“’Secret Level’ weaves a tapestry of iconic games across multiple mediums, to tell a series of unique and captivating stories,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios in a press release. “Created and led by Tim Miller, Blur Studio, and Supervising Director Dave Wilson, each episode will take our global Prime Video customers on a brand new journey with breathtaking animation and imaginative storytelling.”
What games are featured in Secret Level?
The games chosen for the series are a fascinating mix as we have all-time classics like Pac-Man and the RPG epics Dungeons & Dragons and Warhammer. However, there are also newer games such as Sifu, The Outer Worlds and Honor of Kings, all of which lend themselves well to having great stories set in those universes. Notably, one will focus on Playstation-exclusive games likely to show off multiple titles.
- PAC-MAN
- Warhammer 40,000
- Concord
- Mega Man
- Unreal Tournament
- New World: Aeternum
- Armored Core
- Spelunky
- Honor of Kings
- Sifu
- Dungeons & Dragons
- The Outer Worlds
- Crossfire
- Exodus
- PlayStation (which will feature a number of PS games and characters)
Who stars in Secret Level?
Notably, Amazon hasn’t revealed just who will be the voices in the series as they consider the games themselves the stars. It’s likely there are some big-time Hollywood actors involved. The teaser does hint that the Armored Core episode might star Keanu Reeves, and there could be more big stars appearing, too.
When does Secret Level premiere?
The 15-episode series will drop on Prime Video on December 10.
With a wonderful mix of animators and properties, Secret Level appears to be a love letter to video game culture and should make for a fun binge when it hits this winter.
Secret Level premieres on December 10 only on Prime Video.